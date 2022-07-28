Jets Practice Report | Defensive Line Applies the Heat as Temperature Rises

It was hard not to notice the pressure from the Jets defensive linein the team's second practice. The quarterbacks were frequently on the move, but HC Robert Saleh said its par for the course at this point of training camp.

"Any time you don't have pads the -lines going to have the advantage over the o-line," Saleh said. "So I'll save judgement for Monday."

Monday will mark the first practice with pads, a date circled on most calendars. But that doesn't negate the performance of the DL, particularly DEs Bryce Huff and Jermaine Johnson, who had multiple would-be sacks.

"He is a really, really good pass rusher," Saleh said of Huff. "He knows how to win one on ones. … It's his third year now, so he's even more comfortable, he's even stronger. He's Year 2 in the scheme so I'm excited about him and excited about the things he brings to the table, too."

Johnson, the No. 26 overall pick in the draft who had 12 sacks with Florida State in 2021, had his second multiple-sack practice in as many days.