Jets Practice Report: Defense Shines in First Full Day in Pads

Thursday was the Jets' sixth practice but the first that felt — and sounded — like training camp. The defense was extremely sharp in the team's first day in full pads after two practices in only shoulder pads.

"When you're the play-caller, the competitive side of you wants to win every day," Coach Adam Gase said. "But for our team, that would never be good because that means we're struggling on one side of the ball. One day one side of the ball wins and then the next day the other side of the ball really steps it up and they have a really good practice. Sometimes you have one of those practices where it's like a tale of two halves. I feel like what we had going on so far out there has been good because it's been a back-and-forth type of deal. Some days it's been the offense and some days it's been the defense."

The defensive backs were impressive Thursday, led by safety Marcus Maye. Maye, who has been referred to as the glue of the secondary, has consistently made plays throughout camp.

"Marcus brings a lot of versatility," Gase said. "He's extremely sharp, he's able to help guys get lined up and make things look like one thing and get to something else. He's one of those guys that there's nothing you can say that he doesn't do well."

Maye played more single-high safety in his first three seasons with the Jets. Jamal Adams, who is now with the Seahawks, typically played closer to the line of scrimmage. Maye recently said he anticipates defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to deploy him differently this season, with Adams on the West Coast. Thursday perhaps offered a glimpse of that as Maye, 6-0, 207, came scorching off the edge and had a would-be sack of QB Sam Darnold.