Jets Practice Report | Defense 'On Fire' During First Day in Pads

Offense Struggles in Call-It Period; Zach Wilson Finds Elijah Moore for 80-Yard Touchdown

Aug 01, 2022 at 06:33 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Monday's practice was the Jets' first in pads and the competition was heightened as the session ended with four drives in the first move-the-ball period of camp.

The second-team offense was the only unit to find the end zone as Joe Flacco hit Jeff Smith running toward the right side of the end zone. The first-team offense went three-and-out twice and the third team made it to the red zone before the defense tightened its screws.

"I thought the defense was on fire, go the other way with it," HC Robert Saleh said. "I've spoken about Jordan Whitehead, first play of that [period] he does a great job with pre-snap communication and shoots his gap. Two-yard loss. It's pretty much a dead drive from there.

"I thought the defense was very precise and made it very hard on them, so give credit to them."

The first-team D set the tone on first down on both drives. The line didn't take the bait on a play-action pass in the second drive that set up the offense with second and long. After another run stuff, the offense couldn't convert on third down.

While the first-team offense struggled to move the ball, OC Mike LaFleur said it's not a reflection on QB Zach Wilson.

"I called a keeper right into a blitz one time," LaFleur said. "I put him in a bad situation, he dirted the ball. Who knows what he would've done in his first call-it period as a rookie. I see improvements every single day and I know he can feel that, too."

Practice Gallery | Best Images of the First Jets Training Camp Practice in Full Pads

See the Green & White on the field in full pads for the first time at training camp.

Play of Camp (So Far)
Despite stalling at the end of practice, Zach Wilson and the first team had fireworks of their own early in the session. On the second play of the first team period, the second-year signal-caller got the defense to jump offside. With a free play, Wilson rolled to his left before uncorking a deep shot to Elijah Moore that went about 60 yards in the air. He hit Moore, who got behind the defense, in stride for an 80-yard score.

"I don't think he's having to think about the progression as much now," LaFleur said. "He's just playing the position and so when things break down and he's making the decisions faster, he can decide what's best whether it's scramble like he did today. He went on two. I didn't tell him to go on two. He got the jump from an aggressive D-line, they let it play and he scrambled out and did what Zach does."

Jetcetera
Rookie T Max Mitchell limped off the field late in practice but returned. HC Robert Saleh said that he feels good about the depth at the position with Chuma Edoga, Conor McDermott and Grant Heramanns. … RB Tevin Coleman, who is on the active/NFL list, is expected to return this week. ... T George Fant did not take any team reps. … CB Javelin Guidry stood up RB Breece Hall on a screen play. … Greg Zeurlein connected on all four field-goal attempts while Eddy Piñeiro went 2 of 4 … Joe Flacco had a nice practice, delivering ropes over the middle to … Corey Davis *and *Irvin Charles and another on the sideline to Elijah Moore. … LB Kwon Alexander participated in practice for the first time since signing last week.

