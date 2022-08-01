Jets Practice Report | Defense 'On Fire' During First Day in Pads

Monday's practice was the Jets' first in pads and the competition was heightened as the session ended with four drives in the first move-the-ball period of camp.

The second-team offense was the only unit to find the end zone as Joe Flacco hit Jeff Smith running toward the right side of the end zone. The first-team offense went three-and-out twice and the third team made it to the red zone before the defense tightened its screws.

"I thought the defense was on fire, go the other way with it," HC Robert Saleh said. "I've spoken about Jordan Whitehead, first play of that [period] he does a great job with pre-snap communication and shoots his gap. Two-yard loss. It's pretty much a dead drive from there.

"I thought the defense was very precise and made it very hard on them, so give credit to them."

The first-team D set the tone on first down on both drives. The line didn't take the bait on a play-action pass in the second drive that set up the offense with second and long. After another run stuff, the offense couldn't convert on third down.

While the first-team offense struggled to move the ball, OC Mike LaFleur said it's not a reflection on QB Zach Wilson.