Jets Practice Report | Defense Not Settling, Aiming to Be 'Legendary'

As if the near-100-degree heat wasn't hot enough, the Jets defense cranked up the dial on Tuesday.

The unit had its best practice of training camp, keeping the offense out of the end zone and living in the backfield. When the defensive line wasn't sacking the quarterbacks, it was pushing them out of the pocket or causing them to throw away the ball. And the group saved its best for last. In the final period, a red-zone period, the defense sacked QB Zach Wilson on first- and third-and-goal.

"The d-line was going crazy today," said LB Kwon Alexander, who stuffed a run on second-and-goal. "They were getting to the ball, getting to the quarterback. And you know everything starts up front. When they get going, everyone else gets going and we finish as a team.

"We're just getting started. … We aren't settling for average, we're looking for legendary."

Solomon Thomas, one of the linemen who had a sack in Tuesday's practice, was also in the middle of one of the team's multiple skirmishes on Tuesday. Tempers flared as the Jets had at least three scuffles. LG Laken Tomlinson found himself in the middle of one as did WR Denzel Mims, OL Nate Herbig and DL Bradlee Anae.