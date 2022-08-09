Jets Practice Report | Defense Not Settling, Aiming to Be 'Legendary'

As if the near-100-degree heat wasn't hot enough, the Jets defense cranked up the dial on Tuesday.
The unit had its best practice of training camp, keeping the offense out of the end zone and living in the backfield. When the defensive line wasn't sacking the quarterbacks, it was pushing them out of the pocket or causing them to throw away the ball. And the group saved its best for last. In the final period, a red-zone period, the defense sacked QB Zach Wilson on first- and third-and-goal.
"The d-line was going crazy today," said LB Kwon Alexander, who stuffed a run on second-and-goal. "They were getting to the ball, getting to the quarterback. And you know everything starts up front. When they get going, everyone else gets going and we finish as a team.
"We're just getting started. … We aren't settling for average, we're looking for legendary."
Solomon Thomas, one of the linemen who had a sack in Tuesday's practice, was also in the middle of one of the team's multiple skirmishes on Tuesday. Tempers flared as the Jets had at least three scuffles. LG Laken Tomlinson found himself in the middle of one as did WR Denzel Mims, OL Nate Herbig and DL Bradlee Anae.
"We're just out here working hard and if we go at it, we go at it," Alexander said. "We're brothers though at the end of the day and we're going to come together as a team and get ready for whatever we have the next day or for a game. We're just getting it all together so that we can let it out on Friday."
See the Green & White on the field in full pads on a scorching hot day during week three at training camp.
Greg Knapp Named Dr. Z Award Winner
The Jets' former passing-game specialist Greg Knapp was selected as the 2022 Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America. The award is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL. Knapp, who died from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident in July 2021, was 58 years old. He coached for seven teams, starting with the 49ers in 1995 as an offensive quality control coach and won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.
"For 25 years, Greg Knapp had a profound influence on the coaching profession in the National Football League," said Bob Glauber, who presented the award to HC Robert Saleh. "As we all found out and as we've all known all along, Greg Knapp is just a guy who has spread a lot of football knowledge and a lot of football love and passion.
"Can't think of anyone more deserving than Greg and wish he could be here to get it and to know what kind of influence he's had over so many people."
Saleh added: "He was a hell of a man. He's not forgotten in this building and I know his family would appreciate this."
Jetcetera
CB Brandin Echols did not practice, but DE Vinny Curry (hamstring) and CB D.J. Reed (hamstring) got some running work in as they rehab. … CB Luq Barcoo picked off QB Joe Flacco on a pass intended for Denzel Mims. … WR Garrett Wilson made a nice adjustment to bring in a sideline pass from Mike White. … WR Calvin Jackson continued to flash and made a leaping catch downfield from Flacco. … WR Corey Davis made another heavily contested third-down catch from Zach Wilson with CB Bryce Hall in coverage. … Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert had his first reception in team periods.