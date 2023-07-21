Jets Practice Report | Defense Bests Aaron Rodgers, Offense on Day 2

Jetcetera

Rookie DE Will McDonald worked to the side with the training staff in the morning as he sustained a leg contusion during his professional training camp practice Thursday. The Iowa State product is not expected to miss much time. … Veteran C Connor McGovern has been working with the first-team offense early in camp. … FB Nick Bawden, who spent last season on injured reserve, caught a pass early from Aaron Rodgers in team periods and he's been targeted a few times in the first two sessions. … Rookie Israel Abanidkanda, a fifth-round pick from Pittsburgh, had a nice cut-back run and a sizable gain on a stretch run. But he was stopped in his tracks on by fellow rookie LB Zaire Barnes on a screen play. … The Jets offense spent a couple of team periods predominantly executing the screen and play-action games. Rodgers had a nice completion over the middle to Corey Davis with Michael Carter II in coverage but Carter later had blanket coverage on Davis during a third-down period. … In a late red-zone period, Rodgers threaded a needle to former Packers teammate Allen Lazard in between linebackers Quincy Williams and C.J. Mosley. … WRs Mecole Hardman, Xavier Gipson and the newly-signed Alex Erickson fielded punts during the special teams period.