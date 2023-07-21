Jets Practice Report | Defense Bests Aaron Rodgers, Offense on Day 2

The Jets' second practice ended with the offense and its staff doing pushups, meaning the defense won the day.
There's no reason to worry, according to head coach Robert Saleh. The new Aaron Rodgers-led offense is still which is still on track.
"I expected that," Saleh said. "The defense is on Year 3. It's a pretty good defense and the offense has a new playcaller, a new quarterback, new O-line coaches, a new O-line, receivers. A lot of things are going to be different and it's going to take time. The big thing is really just getting used to the verbiage and the playbook and all the fundamental things that they've done their entire career like catching the ball, that'll just happen naturally. When you're thinking and kind of playing on your heels because you're trying to absorb so much information, that's going to happen."
The defense was active punching the ball out. Safeties Ashtyn Davis and undrafted free agent Trey Dean each forced a fumble, and new Jets S Adrian Amos, who signed in mid-June, scooped up a loose ball and returned it the other way. Turnovers have been an emphasis for the top-five defense in 2022 throughout the spring as the group finished No. 29 in takeaways last season.
Another safety who was impressive Friday was second-year player Tony Adams. Adams broke up a deep pass from Rodgers to WR Mecole Hardman Jr. in the third-down period.
"He's doing a good job," Saleh said. "He's in a good competition at that safety spot. He wants that starting spot just like the other three do. He's showing up good, but he's running around in pajamas, so we'll see when the pads come on."
See the Jets on the field for the second time at 2023 Jets Training Camp.
Defensive Line Depth
While the Jets returned their staples along the defensive line, one offseason addition flashed – DT Al Woods.
Thursday, Woods (6-4, 309) ran downfield on a screen to RB Michael Carter (5-8, 201) and nearly caught him. Friday, Woods blew up a run in the red zone.
"He's a very large human who's never really had a chance to just go in the way we teach it," Saleh said. "It looks really good."
In addition to Woods, Jermaine Johnson was in frequently in the backfield Friday while Bryce Huff and Micheal Clemons each had would-be sacks.
"We're as deep as anybody in football," Saleh said of the D-line. "It's a cool group because of the men that are in that room. … They're a really fun group to be around and once that offense gets rolling, we can get some leads and they can unleash all that pass rush ability that they have."
Jetcetera
Rookie DE Will McDonald worked to the side with the training staff in the morning as he sustained a leg contusion during his professional training camp practice Thursday. The Iowa State product is not expected to miss much time. … Veteran C Connor McGovern has been working with the first-team offense early in camp. … FB Nick Bawden, who spent last season on injured reserve, caught a pass early from Aaron Rodgers in team periods and he's been targeted a few times in the first two sessions. … Rookie Israel Abanidkanda, a fifth-round pick from Pittsburgh, had a nice cut-back run and a sizable gain on a stretch run. But he was stopped in his tracks on by fellow rookie LB Zaire Barnes on a screen play. … The Jets offense spent a couple of team periods predominantly executing the screen and play-action games. Rodgers had a nice completion over the middle to Corey Davis with Michael Carter II in coverage but Carter later had blanket coverage on Davis during a third-down period. … In a late red-zone period, Rodgers threaded a needle to former Packers teammate Allen Lazard in between linebackers Quincy Williams and C.J. Mosley. … WRs Mecole Hardman, Xavier Gipson and the newly-signed Alex Erickson fielded punts during the special teams period.