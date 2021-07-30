Jets Practice Report | DE Carl Lawson and S Marcus Maye Lead Defense 

Jetcetera

The defense being ahead of the offense on the third day of training camp? Not earth-shattering says head coach Robert Saleh. "It goes in waves. The defense always comes out of the gates pretty quick and then the offense slowly catches up and then it becomes a slugfest back and forth. This has been traditional for the history of time, so this isn't a one-day anomaly." … Elijah Moore wasn't too impressed with his deep-ball grab Friday. The rookie who lit up the SEC last season sees it as his job to get the rock when called upon. "It was my turn to make a play," he said. "The ball's in the air and I have to make it." … Rookie Hamsah Nasirildeen, a converted college safety, has run with the first-unit defense early in camp. … Wideout D.J. Montgomery was on the receiving end of a long pass from Mike White. While Isaiah Dunn, an undrafted rookie CB from Oregon State, was beaten on that rep, he came back later and deflected away a White pass intended for Jamison Crowder. … Defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and Kyle Phillips along with safety Ashtyn Davis all got some work in with the performance staff at the onset of practice. … Today's Final word goes to Saleh, who said of Wilson: "He starts out with a bang on that go ball, on the post down the middle of the field. But the defense was moving at a very fast rate and the windows were very, very tight."