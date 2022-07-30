Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Garrett Wilson Put on Show For Fans on Back Together Saturday

Saturday's practice was the first of six open sessions in Florham Park as fans watched the team's new players for the first time and vice versa.

"It's awesome," said TE Tyler Conklin said, who turned 27 Saturday. "Everybody said Jets fans are great and I got a good taste of that throughout OTAs and on social media. You kind of get the feel, but this turnout is unbelievable -- the energy they have, the non-stop cheering, shirts off, kids, everything. It's been great and Jets fans are amazing."

Before practice, rookie T Max Mitchell pumped the fans up in the bleachers while RB Michael Carter addressed them afterwards. In between, the Green & White had their final practice of the acclimation period before pads come on Monday.

The offense started slow but ended on a high note in another red-zone period. On the last rep, Tarik Black caught a Mike White pass with CB Luq Barcoo in coverage and the offensive celebrated. Earlier in the period, however, QB Zach Wilson threw his second red-zone interception in as many days. D.J. Reed undercut a pass to Elijah Moore and ran for what would have been a touchdown the other way.

"D.J. is pretty good," HC Robert Saleh said. "I have to see it again because I was on the far side. I just know he jumped it, but it's no surprise. If D.J. sees things a couple of times, he's going to find a way to take it."

Reed, who now has two camp interceptions, ran the length of the field before doing a backflip on the opposite goal line and rookie Sauce Gardner followed suit.