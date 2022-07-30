Training Camp Practice Report

Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Garrett Wilson Put on Show For Fans on Back Together Saturday

Quinnen Williams Leaves Practice Early with Throat Injury; Braxton Berrios Takes Team Reps

Jul 30, 2022 at 06:30 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Saturday's practice was the first of six open sessions in Florham Park as fans watched the team's new players for the first time and vice versa.

"It's awesome," said TE Tyler Conklin said, who turned 27 Saturday. "Everybody said Jets fans are great and I got a good taste of that throughout OTAs and on social media. You kind of get the feel, but this turnout is unbelievable -- the energy they have, the non-stop cheering, shirts off, kids, everything. It's been great and Jets fans are amazing."

Before practice, rookie T Max Mitchell pumped the fans up in the bleachers while RB Michael Carter addressed them afterwards. In between, the Green & White had their final practice of the acclimation period before pads come on Monday.

The offense started slow but ended on a high note in another red-zone period. On the last rep, Tarik Black caught a Mike White pass with CB Luq Barcoo in coverage and the offensive celebrated. Earlier in the period, however, QB Zach Wilson threw his second red-zone interception in as many days. D.J. Reed undercut a pass to Elijah Moore and ran for what would have been a touchdown the other way.

"D.J. is pretty good," HC Robert Saleh said. "I have to see it again because I was on the far side. I just know he jumped it, but it's no surprise. If D.J. sees things a couple of times, he's going to find a way to take it."

Reed, who now has two camp interceptions, ran the length of the field before doing a backflip on the opposite goal line and rookie Sauce Gardner followed suit.

"I hadn't flipped since I was like 12-years-old," Gardner said. "It looked kind of bad, but I was just in the moment."

Pair of Receivers Flash
WRs Rashard Davis and Garrett Wilson each made splashy plays. Davis, who took a jet sweep 70 yards for a touchdown Friday, hauled in a pair of long passes -- one from Joe Flacco down the sideline and the other from Mike White across the middle.

Wilson came down with a pass from Zach Wilson over the middle, diving to make the catch and signaling for a first down. Later, he couldn't corral a high Wilson pass after climbing the ladder.

"I feel like I should be there right now, should be making those plays right now," said the Ohio State product. "Until I am making those plays, I'm not going to be happy with myself."

DL Quinnen Williams left practice early after getting hit in the throat, but HC Robert Saleh said the veteran DT will be fine. … WR Braxton Berrios returned to team periods. … WR Corey Davis had the day's best catch coming in the back of the end zone on a Joe Flacco pass that narrowly escaped the outstretched arm of D.J. Reed. Davis did a great job of keeping both feet in bounds. … Mike White found UDFA WR Keshunn Abram on the sideline, who was able to keep both feet in bounds while falling to the ground. … Jeff Smith and Tyler Conklin both found the end zone in the red-zone period. … Jermaine Johnson, Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Myers all had would-be sacks.

