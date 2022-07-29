Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Gives Offense the Win with Red Zone TD

The pads don't come on until Monday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, but Friday's practice was feisty.

The Jets focused on red-zone work and ended their session with a four-play red-zone sequence that culminated in the offense celebrating. Corey Davis' sliding catch from Zach Wilson gave the offense the win.

"It was 2-2 so we gave it a 2-point play at the end," HC Robert Saleh said. "That's kind of the situation you saw. Any time you can get into a competitive nature, they love it and coaches love it. You always want that purpose. It gets heated especially when it goes the fourth day in a row. You get sick of seeing each other. It's going to get heated, it's going to get competitive, which is fine."

Two plays earlier, Wilson tried to float a pass to TE Tyler Conklin in the back of the end zone with Del'Shawn Phillips in coverage. S Jordan Whitehead read the play well and picked it off. Wilson responded, finding rookie WR Garrett Wilson in the back of the end zone with fellow rookie Sauce Gardner in coverage. Davis then couldn't corral what would have been the game-winning catch before securing the victory on the next play.