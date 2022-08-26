Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Ends Camp With Exclamation Point

"If he's available, he's a problem," HC Robert Saleh said. "Not that he's been injury-prone in his career or anything like that, but when Corey steps on the field, every time he takes the field, he's a problem. Expectations are, I think, what he brings every single day. He brings our style of play with the effort, the technique, the violence at which he plays. He's internally motivated to be his best every time he steps out on the field and I think when you are that type of person, you trust your results are going to be good. With him, they traditionally are."