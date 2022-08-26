Training Camp Practice Report

Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Ends Camp With Exclamation Point

D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall, George Fant Don’t Practice; HC Robert Saleh Says ‘It’s Not Over’ With Denzel Mims

Aug 26, 2022 at 06:30 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets had a short practice on Friday, but WR Corey Davis didn't need much time to make an impact.

"If he's available, he's a problem," HC Robert Saleh said. "Not that he's been injury-prone in his career or anything like that, but when Corey steps on the field, every time he takes the field, he's a problem. Expectations are, I think, what he brings every single day. He brings our style of play with the effort, the technique, the violence at which he plays. He's internally motivated to be his best every time he steps out on the field and I think when you are that type of person, you trust your results are going to be good. With him, they traditionally are."

Davis, who had 492 yards and 4 TDs in 2021 before a season-ending injury, made two terrific touchdown catches in three drives. First, he fully extended for a Joe Flacco pass in the front-middle of the end zone and stayed on the ground after landing awkwardly.

"You can't be laying down for a scratch on your face," Saleh said, jokingly.

Davis, on the next drive, made a leaping grab in the back-corner of the end zone on third-and-goal with Brandin Echols in coverage.

Camp Concludes
After 21 practices, training camp is over. Saleh said that the biggest difference from this time last year was the way the team practices.

"The efficiency, the communication, you can tell the language barrier was down just in the way guys communicate," he said. "But I think our guys were a lot louder in practice. The ownership, the veteran leadership, you could hear that. It's a lot of intangible things. You kind of get a feel. I felt really good about the way we practiced with Atlanta and the Giants. I feel good about it, but until we kick off in Week 1, we won't know for sure."

Friday was the last practice before Sunday's preseason finale and before the final roster cuts. All teams have to go from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

"We feel really good about our football team, the guys that we have," Saleh said. "It felt like a lot of guys got better this offseason. I don't want to jinx it, so I'll knock [on wood] and feel free to knock, we've been very healthy with the exception of a couple things here and there. We really like what we've gotten out of it."

Jetcetera
HC Robert Saleh said that the starters will play a quarter to a quarter and a half Sunday against the Giants. … S Will Parks picked off Joe Flaccopass in the end zone. … S D.J. Reed(knee soreness), CB Bryce Hall (foot soreness) and RT George Fant(rest) did not practice. … UDFA WR Calvin Jackson had a leaping touchdown grab from Mike White after bobbling it. … Javelin Guidry broke up a pass intended for Lawrence Cager near the goal line. … Saleh said that he had a good conversation with WR Denzel Mims, who has reportedly requested a trade or to be released. Saleh said, "I'm not going to say it's over with him. … You just want to see these guys have success."

