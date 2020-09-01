Jets Practice Report: CB Pierre Desir and WR Denzel Mims Expected Back This Week

The Jets need more healthy bodies at wide receiver and cornerback, and reinforcements appear to be on the way. Both veteran cornerback Pierre Desir and rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims could make their first appearance at practice later this week.

"There are about three guys in the next two days we should at least see in individual [drills] and then progressing from there," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "I'm looking at that as a big positive especially considering they're either all DBs or receivers."

Nickel CB Brian Poole on Tuesday was a full participant for the first time since the beginning of camp. While Poole returned, safety Marcus Maye, his former collegiate teammate at Florida, was held out because of calf tightness.

"He looked like a guy that was his first day playing football, he was jacked up," Gase said of Poole.

Already dealing with a plethora of injuries at wideout, the Jets had three targets — Braxton Berrios, Jamison Crowder and Chris Hogan — all sit out team drills late in the session because of tightness. Despite lining up with three wideouts down the depth chart, QB Sam Darnold was still able to orchestrate a successful two-minute drive against the second-team defense. His long connection to Jehu Chesson put Sam Ficken in range for a 36-yard boot as time expired on the game clock.