Jets Practice Report: CB Pierre Desir and WR Denzel Mims Expected Back This Week

The Jets need more healthy bodies at wide receiver and cornerback, and reinforcements appear to be on the way. Both veteran cornerback Pierre Desir and rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims could make their first appearance at practice later this week.
"There are about three guys in the next two days we should at least see in individual [drills] and then progressing from there," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "I'm looking at that as a big positive especially considering they're either all DBs or receivers."
Nickel CB Brian Poole on Tuesday was a full participant for the first time since the beginning of camp. While Poole returned, safety Marcus Maye, his former collegiate teammate at Florida, was held out because of calf tightness.
"He looked like a guy that was his first day playing football, he was jacked up," Gase said of Poole.
Already dealing with a plethora of injuries at wideout, the Jets had three targets — Braxton Berrios, Jamison Crowder and Chris Hogan — all sit out team drills late in the session because of tightness. Despite lining up with three wideouts down the depth chart, QB Sam Darnold was still able to orchestrate a successful two-minute drive against the second-team defense. His long connection to Jehu Chesson put Sam Ficken in range for a 36-yard boot as time expired on the game clock.
"Sam went out there confident, trusted those guys who were with him and I don't think any of those three have been playing the positions that they've normally been playing with him," Gase said of a group that included Josh Malone and Chesson. "He figured out a way to move the ball and finish the two-minute drive the right way. When he's like that, it gives those guys confidence. They make the plays they need to make when they're there. That's a big coaching point right there where you have to trust those guys to do their job."
See the Top Photos from Tuesday's Practice in Shoulder Pads at Training Camp
One of Darnold's favorite targets, TE Chris Herndon, left the field on Tuesday with a chest injury. Herndon, a third-year player from Miami who was limited to just a handful of plays last season, was placed on injured reserve last November with a fractured rib.
"They brought him in to evaluate him, so I'll probably know more later today," Gase said.
The Green & White got a double dose of good news at running back as Josh Adams (hamstring) participated in team activities and rookie La'Mical Perine escaped serious injury after landing awkwardly during Sunday's team practice at MetLife Stadium.
"I feel like we got lucky there," Gase said of Perine. "As bad as that looked, it's a low-ankle [sprain]. Hopefully we'll get him back a lot sooner than the way that play looked."
Only four days out from roster cut-downs, the Jets continued to tinker with their schedule to maximize their time on the field and get players back healthy as soon as possible.
"We're not the only team," Gase said of the injuries. "We just have to figure out a way to maneuver around practice-schedule-wise and get everything we can out of these days whether it's a shorter practice or different situations or more individuals or walk-through — whatever we need to do to get us ready and just keep trying to get healthy and get guys back out there and get ready heading into next week."
Jetcetera
LB Patrick Onwuasor (knee) is expected to miss an additional 4-to-5 weeks. ... Players who did not practice Tuesday: OLB Tarell Basham (ankle), WR Lawrence Cager (knee), T Chuma Edoga (illness), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), S Marcus Maye (calf), OL Conor McDermott (knee), WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), RB La'Mical Perine (ankle), WR Breshad Perriman (knee), WR Vyncint Smith (core) and DL Jabari Zuniga (quad). … Rookie S Ashtyn Davis picked off QB Sam Darnold in 7-on-7. Davis had an interception of Darnold in teams drills earlier in camp. … CB Quincy Wilson had a good practice as he batted down passes on back-to-back plays in 7-on-7 and nearly came away with an interception on a short James Morgan pass to WR Jehu Chesson. … WR Donte Moncrief, who officially signed on Monday, wore No. 18 and observed practice while consulting with position coach Shawn Jefferson.