Jets Practice Report: Adam Gase and RB Le'Veon Bell Have a Good Talk

The Jets continue to be hamstrung at wide receiver. Already minus Vyncint Smith (core), Denzel Mims (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) and Lawrence Cager (knee), the Jets lost another WR early in practice when Jeff Smith sustained a shoulder injury during a 7-on-7 drill. While Smith will have an MRI Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported veteran receiver Donte Moncrief had reached an agreement in principle to join the team. The 6-2, 216-pound Moncrief, who has 21 TDs in 77 career games, won't sign a contract until he undergoes COVID-19 testing and passes a physical.

"You're looking at a guy who is able to move pretty good," said Gase of Moncrief, who posted a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash before the 2014 NFL Draft. "He has some experience in the league and he shouldn't have a problem picking up the offense. It will probably happen pretty quick for him. When you haven't seen a guy live, it's hard to say what a guy is going to be in this offense."

As the juggling continues on the outside, Darnold's favorite targets in practice continue to be TE Chris Herndon and WR Jamison Crowder.

"It's always going to come down to he's going to find a couple of dudes we all know he's going to go to when it's crunch time whether it's Herndon or Crowder," Gase said. "Those two guys seem to show up all the time. Lev and Frank and Perine and those guys are working some different routes and we're trying to expand that library there. With the receivers going down, hey maybe we have to focus more on throwing to the tight ends and throwing more to the backs. We're just going to keep trying to open it up for him and see what our best combination is heading into the season."