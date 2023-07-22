Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers Puts on Show in First Public Practice

One word came to Robert Saleh's mind to describe QB Aaron Rodgers' performance Saturday that included multiple touchdown passes, highlight throws and the offense's first victory of camp: Precision.

Rodgers thrived in the red zone, which shouldn't be a surprise as his 100.8 passer rating in the red area from 2008-'22 ranks seventh-best in that span and his 19.94 TD-to-INT ratio is No. 1 of the 49 QBs who have at least 400 red-zone attempts since 1991. The four-time NFL MVP threw back-to-back touchdowns to TE Tyler Conklin and WR Corey Davis late in Saturday's session. Rodgers fired a pass in the back of the end zone to Conklin with LB Jamien Sherwood draped over him. Then Rodgers rolled right and delivered a strike to Davis, who used his 6-4 frame to shield himself from D.J. Reed.

"The throw he made to Corey, I don't know if you could have put it anywhere else," Saleh said. "D.J. had really nice coverage and what's great about it is that there's talk after the play about it. For D.J., he was like, 'I could have done this a little bit better to eliminate that inch that Aaron had to throw it in.' Credit to Corey using his big body to shield in his big body and catch it. Just overall, great precision. It was a really good day for [Rodgers]."

The team finished practice with a four-play situational period to score. The offense only needed two. Rodgers first connected with Michael Carter on a screen. In vintage Rodgers fashion, he then got the defense to jump offside and found Mecole Hardman Jr. in the back of the end zone for six. The fans erupted and the defense dropped to the turf for pushups.

"Whenever you get a guy who can sling it like he can, you're lucky," Saleh said. "There's not a lot of guys in the world who can do it like he can."