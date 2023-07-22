Training Camp Practice Report

Presented by

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers Puts on Show in First Public Practice

Tempers Flare at Practice; Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Each Win Reps Against the Other

Jul 22, 2023 at 06:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

072223-practice-report

One word came to Robert Saleh's mind to describe QB Aaron Rodgers' performance Saturday that included multiple touchdown passes, highlight throws and the offense's first victory of camp: Precision.

Rodgers thrived in the red zone, which shouldn't be a surprise as his 100.8 passer rating in the red area from 2008-'22 ranks seventh-best in that span and his 19.94 TD-to-INT ratio is No. 1 of the 49 QBs who have at least 400 red-zone attempts since 1991. The four-time NFL MVP threw back-to-back touchdowns to TE Tyler Conklin and WR Corey Davis late in Saturday's session. Rodgers fired a pass in the back of the end zone to Conklin with LB Jamien Sherwood draped over him. Then Rodgers rolled right and delivered a strike to Davis, who used his 6-4 frame to shield himself from D.J. Reed.

"The throw he made to Corey, I don't know if you could have put it anywhere else," Saleh said. "D.J. had really nice coverage and what's great about it is that there's talk after the play about it. For D.J., he was like, 'I could have done this a little bit better to eliminate that inch that Aaron had to throw it in.' Credit to Corey using his big body to shield in his big body and catch it. Just overall, great precision. It was a really good day for [Rodgers]."

The team finished practice with a four-play situational period to score. The offense only needed two. Rodgers first connected with Michael Carter on a screen. In vintage Rodgers fashion, he then got the defense to jump offside and found Mecole Hardman Jr. in the back of the end zone for six. The fans erupted and the defense dropped to the turf for pushups.

"Whenever you get a guy who can sling it like he can, you're lucky," Saleh said. "There's not a lot of guys in the world who can do it like he can."

Hardman said of the offense: "Day-by-day we're getting better and better, start building chemistry, getting more familiar with the playbook, with Aaron and what he wants and likes," Hardman said. "As the days progress, I think we'll start getting better as an offense."

Energetic, Chippy Practice
More than 2,000 fans were at One Jets Drive Saturday, roaring J-E-T-S and Aaron Rodgers chants before practice began.

"I love it," Saleh said. "When the fans come it always adds a little juice. Those guys are excited to show out, so you try to keep them focused and level. Whether the fans are there or not, you have to focus on the moment like we've all talked about. I love when they get the chant going, the fatman pumped up before practice. I love all of it, so it's all fun."

The fans were loud throughout practice and temperatures were elevated in the trenches. Tyler Conklin and John Franklin-Myers got into a scuffle as did Jermaine Johnson and Kenny Yeboah shortly thereafter.

"It's hot, but it was good," Saleh said. "It was good to the see the offense fight back a little bit. Got another day tomorrow."

Practice Gallery | Best Images from the First Open Practice of 2023 Jets Training Camp

See the best photos from the first open practice of 2023 Jets Training Camp.

072223-gallery-thumb
1 / 67
E_0Q5A0814
2 / 67
E_SS1_4170
3 / 67
tc-gallery-3-thumb
4 / 67
SS1_3481
5 / 67
SS1_4575
6 / 67
JB1_4754
7 / 67
SS1_4419
8 / 67
SS1_5168
9 / 67
SS1_4633
10 / 67
E_SS1_8780
11 / 67
SS1_4023
12 / 67
SS1_5109
13 / 67
SS1_4127
14 / 67
SS1_3824
15 / 67
E_JB1_8889
16 / 67
SS1_4291
17 / 67
E_SS1_9056
18 / 67
SS1_3886
19 / 67
SS1_4052
20 / 67
E_SS1_7290_1
21 / 67
SS1_3654
22 / 67
SS1_3202
23 / 67
E_JB1_9156
24 / 67
SS1_3012
25 / 67
SS1_3420
26 / 67
SS1_3332
27 / 67
E_0Q5A0569
28 / 67
E_JB1_8860_1
29 / 67
SS1_3391
30 / 67
E_JB1_9645
31 / 67
E_SS1_3527
32 / 67
Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix
33 / 67

Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix

E_SS1_5425
34 / 67
E_SS1_9017
35 / 67
E_SS1_5215
36 / 67
SS1_3922
37 / 67
E_SS1_4818
38 / 67
E_SS1_4200
39 / 67
JB1_6783
40 / 67
E_0Q5A0511
41 / 67
E_JB1_9909
42 / 67
E_SS1_6175
43 / 67
E_SS1_5739
44 / 67
E_SS1_8499
45 / 67
E_SS1_7108
46 / 67
E_SS1_8414
47 / 67
Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix
48 / 67

Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix

E_SS1_7693
49 / 67
E_SS1_7808
50 / 67
SS1_3756
51 / 67
JB1_6006
52 / 67
JB1_4943
53 / 67
E_SS1_7492
54 / 67
E_SS1_8028
55 / 67
E_SS1_7245
56 / 67
JB1_6351
57 / 67
E_SS1_7100_1
58 / 67
E_SS1_5810
59 / 67
E_SS1_8818
60 / 67
E_SS1_8900
61 / 67
E_SS1_8918
62 / 67
_79A0181
63 / 67
Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix
64 / 67

Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix

JB1_6866
65 / 67
Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix
66 / 67

Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix

E_SS1_9284
67 / 67
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jetcetera
Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson each got the best of each other on consecutive plays. Gardner knocked away a deep Aaron Rodgers pass intended for Wilson before Wilson squeaked open on a short route. Rodgers caught the defense on its heels, going to a quick count. … WR Allen Lazard hauled in a pair of impressive catches -- one over the middle and one near the sideline -- from Zach Wilson, who had his best day throwing the pigskin.

The defensive line had good pressure throughout from the likes of Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson and Micheal Clemons. … UDFA LB Caleb Johnson also had a would-be sack. … UDFA CB Derrick Langford broke up a pass diving to the sideline. … RB Zonovan Knight had a chunk gain on a screen behind a caravan of linemen that included Alijah Vera-Tucker. … K Greg Zuerlein made all six of his field goals including a 52-yard boot.

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Defense Bests Aaron Rodgers, Offense on Day 2

Safeties Caused Havoc on Day 2 of Training Camp

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Says, Green & White Will Embrace Expectations, Attention

RB Breece Hall Registers 23 MPH in Rehab; Tackles Will Rotate on Left and Right Sides

news

Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Ends Camp With Exclamation Point

D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall, George Fant Don't Practice; HC Robert Saleh Says 'It's Not Over' With Denzel Mims

news

Jets-Giants Practice Report | What Did Robert Saleh Think of Thursday's Joint Session?

Garrett Wilson Impresses; Duane Brown Takes First Reps in Pads

news

Jets Practice Report | HC Robert Saleh 'Anticipating a Really Good Day' With Giants

Duane Brown, Quinnen Williams Take Team Reps; No Update on Zach Wilson

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley: 'We Set the Tone Early'

Green & White Impress in Two-Minute Situation; Micheal Clemons Leaves Practice

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | Green & White Offense Dazzles in First Joint Session

Sauce Gardner Nearly Has First Camp INT; Jermaine Johnson Ends Atlanta's 2-Minute Drive

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Joint Practices with Falcons

Isaiah Dunn Flashes; Quinnen Williams, Duane Brown Work to the Side

news

Jets Practice Report | 'Joe Cool' Gets Hot in Red Zone

Denzel Mims Makes Terrific Catch; Duane Brown Gearing Up to Practice

news

Jets Practice Report | Hungry to Play Somebody Else

T Duane Brown Arrives in Florham Park; Plus Updates on S Jason Pinnock and WR Garrett Wilson

news

Jets Practice Report | George Fant Makes Switch to RT

DE Carl Lawson Slated to Make Preseason Debut vs. Falcons; QB Chris Streveler Receives Initial Team Practice Reps

Advertising