Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Offense Went 'Back and Forth' with Defense

Jetcetera

The Jets will practice in pads on Tuesday and that will be followed by a Wednesday walk-through. The team will fly to Ohio Wednesday afternoon and line up against the Browns Thursday night at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH. …. Wideouts Garrett Wilson (ankle) and Corey Davis (illness) did not practice. Davis got in some conditioning work to the side and Robert Saleh indicated he could return Tuesday. … Fresh off the PUP list, Randall Cobb jumped in with the returners in a punt drill and the veteran receiver also caught a pass over the middle from Rodgers in a team period. … Cornerback Jimmy Moreland stole a reception away from Jerome Kapp and returned a Chris Streveler pass for a score. … Tim Boyle hit Xavier Gipson over the middle and the rookie was off to the races. … Carl Lawson was in the backfield on consecutive plays when Zach Wilson and the offense were backed up to the 2-yard-line. …. Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda sprung free for a long run during a team period. … T Duane Brown, who had offseason shoulder surgery, continues to get in rigorous conditioning during practice. With Brown on the PUP list, Billy Turner is lining up with the first team across from second-year T Max Mitchell.