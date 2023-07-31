Training Camp Practice Report

Presented by

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Offense Went 'Back and Forth' with Defense

Mekhi Becton Has Impressive Showing; Randall Cobb Is Back in the Mix

Jul 31, 2023 at 06:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
by Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen
Practice-Report-2023-v2_073123

The offense and defense exchanged metaphorical punches in Monday's Jets practice as both sides enjoyed a fair share of victories.

"I thought it was good," HC Robert Saleh said. "A lot of energy today, lot of back and forth. I thought it was a really good competitive day in all three phases."

In the situational period to end practice, the defense stopped the first-team offense in three plays. The offense started on its own 47-yard line, down by 28-24, with 58 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and no timeouts. On first down, Aaron Rodgers connected with TE Tyler Conklin on the sideline. But momentum quickly stalled as Allen Lazard couldn't corral Rodgers' pass on second down and the offense had a false start on third before Tony Adams picked off Rodgers on a deep pass over the middle of the field.

Rodgers, however, had the last laugh in the next period. Set up with first-and-10 on the 12-yard line, still down, 28-24, Rodgers fired a pass to Lazard over the middle and he ran it in for the score.

Earlier in practice, the Jets had a period where the offense started on its own 2-yard line. Rodgers got the defense to jump for a free play, but the first team couldn't capitalize to move the chains. Wes Schweitzer, running with the first team at center, snapped the ball over Rodgers' head on third down. The future Hall of Fame signal-caller ran back, scooped up the ball and rolled to his right before delivering a rope to Lazard on the sideline that would've been a first down, but the wideout wasn't able to haul in the pass.

"Standing back there and just listening, I'd jump every play," Saleh said of Rodgers' attack at the line of scrimmage. "It's a pretty advanced cadence. I've even talked to Coach [Matt] LaFleur about it in Green Bay. A lot of guys are learning it, we're straining to learn it. It's an advanced cadence system, so he's straining both sides of the ball."

Big Ticket Trending Up
Mekhi Becton had his most complete practice of training camp Monday. Becton was impressive in 1-on-1s against the defensive line and in team periods, showing light feet and strong clamps. The 2020 first-round pick will be on a pitch count in Thursday's preseason game, his first game action since Week 1 2021.

"Mekhi has had back-to-back really good practices," Saleh said. "He's been able to finish all the way through and he's getting stronger on that knee. I think he's getting more confidence in it. The big thing for him is rather than rush to be a first teamer, let's rush and see us get through a game and have that ability to finish a game, a practice, a week. There's no denying his talent, but right now it's about building confidence, building strength, the endurance. Once all that comes, then we'll take the next step and see how he can perform with the 1s and all that."

Jetcetera
The Jets will practice in pads on Tuesday and that will be followed by a Wednesday walk-through. The team will fly to Ohio Wednesday afternoon and line up against the Browns Thursday night at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH. …. Wideouts Garrett Wilson (ankle) and Corey Davis (illness) did not practice. Davis got in some conditioning work to the side and Robert Saleh indicated he could return Tuesday. … Fresh off the PUP list, Randall Cobb jumped in with the returners in a punt drill and the veteran receiver also caught a pass over the middle from Rodgers in a team period. … Cornerback Jimmy Moreland stole a reception away from Jerome Kapp and returned a Chris Streveler pass for a score. … Tim Boyle hit Xavier Gipson over the middle and the rookie was off to the races. … Carl Lawson was in the backfield on consecutive plays when Zach Wilson and the offense were backed up to the 2-yard-line. …. Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda sprung free for a long run during a team period. … T Duane Brown, who had offseason shoulder surgery, continues to get in rigorous conditioning during practice. With Brown on the PUP list, Billy Turner is lining up with the first team across from second-year T Max Mitchell.

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Monday's Training Camp Practice

See top photos from Monday's training camp practice at 1 Jets Drive.

Practice-Galleries-thumb-7.31
1 / 55
E_SS1_5455
2 / 55
E_SS1_1379
3 / 55
E_SS1_7002
4 / 55
E_SS1_7022
5 / 55
E_SS1_6768
6 / 55
E_SS1_6519
7 / 55
E_SS1_6595
8 / 55
E_SS1_6730
9 / 55
E_SS1_1204
10 / 55
E_SS1_6557
11 / 55
E_SS1_6322
12 / 55
E_SS1_6245
13 / 55
E_SS1_6210
14 / 55
E_SS1_6073
15 / 55
E_SS1_5479
16 / 55
E_SS1_5553
17 / 55
E_SS1_6134
18 / 55
E_SS1_6209
19 / 55
E_SS1_6176
20 / 55
E_SS1_1051
21 / 55
E_SS1_5988
22 / 55
E_SS1_6058
23 / 55
E_SS1_6298
24 / 55
E_SS1_0901
25 / 55
E_SS1_5935
26 / 55
E_SS1_1022
27 / 55
E_SS1_5600
28 / 55
E_SZ2_3962
29 / 55
E_SZ1_2478
30 / 55
E_SZ2_4696
31 / 55
JB2_2571
32 / 55
JB2_2443
33 / 55
E_SZ1_1811
34 / 55
JB2_2229
35 / 55
JB2_1436
36 / 55
JB2_1605
37 / 55
JB1_8807
38 / 55
JB1_8914
39 / 55
JB1_8753
40 / 55
JB1_8567
41 / 55
JB1_8489
42 / 55
JB1_7815
43 / 55
JB1_7915
44 / 55
JB1_7763
45 / 55
JB1_7501
46 / 55
E_SZ2_6208
47 / 55
JB1_7687
48 / 55
E_SZ2_6518
49 / 55
E_SZ2_5207
50 / 55
JB1_7169
51 / 55
E_SZ2_5806
52 / 55
E_SZ2_5850
53 / 55
E_SZ2_5739
54 / 55
E_SZ2_5103
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Running Backs Break Free in Sunday's Open Session

Dalvin Cook Visits Green & White; Will McDonald Has Pair of Splash Plays

news

Jets Practice Report | Jason Brownlee Steps Up With Garrett Wilson Sidelined

Robert Saleh Said 'Indications Are He'll Be OK' for Second-Year WR; RB Dalvin Cook Set to Visit This Weekend

news

Jets Practice Report | Which Two Young Defenders Continue to Flash?

Aaron Rodgers Says Offense Made Mental Mistakes; HC Robert Saleh Not Concerned About O-Line

news

Jets Practice Report | Sauce Gardner Picks Off Aaron Rodgers on Day 1 in Pads

HC Robert Saleh on Max Mitchell: 'He's Kind of Old School'

news

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Offense Finish Strong in Red Zone

Garrett Wilson, Jason Brownlee Make Highlight Catches; Pads Come on Tuesday

news

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers Puts on Show in First Public Practice

Tempers Flare at Practice; Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Each Win Reps Against the Other

news

Jets Practice Report | Defense Bests Aaron Rodgers, Offense on Day 2

Safeties Caused Havoc on Day 2 of Training Camp

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Says, Green & White Will Embrace Expectations, Attention

RB Breece Hall Registers 23 MPH in Rehab; Tackles Will Rotate on Left and Right Sides

news

Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Ends Camp With Exclamation Point

D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall, George Fant Don't Practice; HC Robert Saleh Says 'It's Not Over' With Denzel Mims

news

Jets-Giants Practice Report | What Did Robert Saleh Think of Thursday's Joint Session?

Garrett Wilson Impresses; Duane Brown Takes First Reps in Pads

news

Jets Practice Report | HC Robert Saleh 'Anticipating a Really Good Day' With Giants

Duane Brown, Quinnen Williams Take Team Reps; No Update on Zach Wilson

Advertising