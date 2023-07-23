Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Offense Finish Strong in Red Zone

Robert Saleh's message to the Jets at the end of last season was "finish". After a slow start on Sunday, the team's fourth practice, the offense finished practice red hot in the red zone.

"Red-zone offense is always so hard because you either have to run it in or you have to put that ball in a place where only one person in the world can catch it because windows are really tight," Saleh said. "It's got to get in there quick, you have to be precise, so it's been really good for the offense, obviously. Aaron [Rodgers] does a great job threading the needle. Zach [Wilson] had a couple really good throws today in the red zone. It's been encouraging, but defensively we have to figure out how to close up those windows."

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass on consecutive plays, one to WR Garrett Wilson followed by TE Tyler Conklin. Wilson corralled Rodgers' pass in the back of the end zone and twisted his body to keep his feet in bounds.

"I'm always optimistic that the guys we draft that we'll be able to develop," Saleh said. "Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't, but we knew he was going to special and he just keeps elevating the bar." He added: "He's capable of as much as he wants to give."

TE Kenny Yeboah did his best to one-up Wilson in the red zone with a one-handed catch on a floater from Zach Wilson in the back of the end zone.

The offense was hot in the red area, but the defense won the competition period. Early in practice, S Jordan Whitehead broke up a deep pass from Rodgers to Allen Lazard. as D.J. Reed was in good coverage and the pass rush continued to wreak havoc throughout the day with several would-be sacks.