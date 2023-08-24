Training Camp Practice Report

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson Close Training Camp with an Exclamation Point

Allen Lazard Dealing With Shoulder Injury; Duane Brown Participates in Individual Drills

Aug 24, 2023 at 06:30 PM
by Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano
Jets training camp ended in style Thursday as QB Aaron Rodgers hit WR Garrett Wilson in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

That's music to the ears of  Jets fans and it's what they're hoping to see in the regular season. They, however, could see that connection Saturday night at MetLife Stadium when the Green & White take on their crosstown rival Giants. Everyone except for RBs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook are expected to take snaps in the preseason finale, but head coach Robert Saleh doesn't have a specific number in mind.

"I want to get transitions, but I also know how I am on game day," Saleh said. "Whatever I plan on game day, sometimes I just throw it out the window based on what my emotion and [what I'm] feeling at that moment. But the plan is to get transitions going in terms of different series so they can come off the field, get the adjustments, take those adjustments to the field, play football, come back, make more adjustments, go back. I'd like to see multiple drives, but we'll see."

The Jets held a short practice that was highlighted by a red-zone move-the-ball period. Rodgers connected with WR Alex Erickson in the front middle of the end zone, and Jeremy Ruckert caught a Zach Wilson pass for a score. Rodgers also orchestrated a two-play red-zone sequence in an earlier part of practice where he found Randall Cobb in the back of the end zone and Michael Carter converted the 2-point attempt on a draw.

Training camp coming to a close is exciting for the starters as the regular season is fast approaching. But for the reserves, it could be nerve wracking. All 32 teams need to trim their rosters from 90 to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. Last year, the Jets had a league-high seven players claimed.  

"I think we're going to have a good number of guys claimed again this year," Saleh said. "We built a pretty darn good roster that people see the value in our players. It is a lot of tough decisions for us because we know that we might have to say goodbye to somebody, but at the same time we know we're going to get a lot better for it."

Defense Ready to Pounce
Training camp is a constant battle between the offense and the defense. The Jets' defense, naturally, had the upper hand early in the summer. The group was sharp throughout training camp as it enters Year 3 in Saleh's and Jeff Ulbrich's system. As for a repeat performance, D.J. Reed stressed the importance of communication.

"I think we're to a level now where, you know, we basically say, we basically say like, 'you're not communicating and you're doing something wrong,' " he said. "So I think everybody in every level is being vocal, which is really important.

"Really just getting that chemistry, having that swag about us. … Just making plays, that's what it's about. Get off the field on third down and generate turnovers."

Jetcetera
WR Allen Lazardis dealing with an AC joint injury and did not practice, but Robert Saleh said he should be available Week 1. … DE Carl Lawson (back) continued to work on a side field and his availability is TBD. T Duane Brown did individual drills for the first time this summer after he returned to practice Wednesday. … RB Israel Abanikanda(thigh contusion) and TE Kenny Yeboah(hamstring) did not practice. … T Mekhi Becton did not practice.

