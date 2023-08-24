Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson Close Training Camp with an Exclamation Point

Jets training camp ended in style Thursday as QB Aaron Rodgers hit WR Garrett Wilson in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

That's music to the ears of Jets fans and it's what they're hoping to see in the regular season. They, however, could see that connection Saturday night at MetLife Stadium when the Green & White take on their crosstown rival Giants. Everyone except for RBs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook are expected to take snaps in the preseason finale, but head coach Robert Saleh doesn't have a specific number in mind.

"I want to get transitions, but I also know how I am on game day," Saleh said. "Whatever I plan on game day, sometimes I just throw it out the window based on what my emotion and [what I'm] feeling at that moment. But the plan is to get transitions going in terms of different series so they can come off the field, get the adjustments, take those adjustments to the field, play football, come back, make more adjustments, go back. I'd like to see multiple drives, but we'll see."

The Jets held a short practice that was highlighted by a red-zone move-the-ball period. Rodgers connected with WR Alex Erickson in the front middle of the end zone, and Jeremy Ruckert caught a Zach Wilson pass for a score. Rodgers also orchestrated a two-play red-zone sequence in an earlier part of practice where he found Randall Cobb in the back of the end zone and Michael Carter converted the 2-point attempt on a draw.

Training camp coming to a close is exciting for the starters as the regular season is fast approaching. But for the reserves, it could be nerve wracking. All 32 teams need to trim their rosters from 90 to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. Last year, the Jets had a league-high seven players claimed.