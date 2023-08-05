Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers 'Fine' After Toe Scare

Two days following the Jets' preseason opener vs. the Browns in the Hall of Fame Game, the Green & White returned to the practice field Saturday in Florham Park. Robert Saleh led his club through a spirited non-padded workout that included a Jermaine Johnson pass rush that ended with some unintended contact with QB Aaron Rodgers' pinky toe. Rodgers, donning his red jersey with the No. 8, was replaced for a few snaps by backup QB Zach Wilson in the team period but finished the practice no worse for the wear.

"We do it all the time," HC Robert Saleh said of the practice reminders for rushers. "Stay off the quarterback. Respect the quarterback. Every player knows how important those quarterbacks are, but stay up, stay off them. It goes without saying, but you're always going to try to make it a point of emphasis."

On the injury front, WR Garrett Wilson (ankle) is expected to return Tuesday before the team travels to South Carolina for joint practices with the Panthers. While Wilson is nearing a return, veteran T Duane Brown, who had offseason shoulder surgery, remains on the PUP list and is at least a couple of weeks away from practicing.