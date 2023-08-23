Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers Delivers in Hurry-Up Situation

The Jets first-team defense got a taste of vintage Aaron Rodgers at practice Wednesday. In a hurry-up situation to begin the first team period, the four-time MVP led a 7-play 62-yard drive capped by a pinpoint touchdown pass to WR Allen Lazard.

"Those moments are going to come up huge for us at some point in the season," WR Randall Cobb said. "In the two-minute, you win or lose games in those drills and those situations. It is very important for us to continue to mold and bond together and get on the same page with those situations and the plays that will need to be made in those situations to win."

Trailing 22-17 in the fourth quarter with one timeout and 1:17 remaining, the offense started on its own 38-yard-line. After an incompletion on the first play, Rodgers threw a pass over the middle to TE Tyler Conklin for a first down. Rodgers got the team up to the line quickly and attempted to throw a slant to Lazard, but it was broken up by S Jordan Whitehead and nickel CB Michael Carter II. Rodgers followed that by scrambling for a first down before he went out of bounds.

After a draw to RB Michael Carter with 48 seconds remaining and an incomplete pass intended for WR Garrett Wilson down the sideline with S Tony Adams and CB D.J. Reed in coverage, Rodgers dropped back, rolled to his right and floated a perfect pass over the outstretched arm of All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner and into Lazard's hands in the back of the end zone.