Jets Playoff VIP Road Experience for 4 at New England -1/7

Dec 31, 2006 at 10:26 PM
010107_jets_ne_vip_auction.jpg


Have you always wanted to be a Jets roadie? Here's your chance to do it in style. Now you can leave that beat up car back home and travel with the Jets on the team charter. Here's your chance to win the ultimate fan experience. Bid now on the Jets Playoff VIP Road Experience and win your opportunity to make memories that are sure to last a lifetime.

The Jets Playoff VIP Road Experience @ New England for 4 includes:

· Round trip flight on Jets team charter (leave 1/6 & return 1/7, times TBD)
· 2 double occupancy rooms in the team hotel
· 4 tickets to the game
· 4 pre-game field passes
· Transportation on team bus to and from the team hotel, stadium and airport.

Note: Please note this is a business trip for the players, coaches and staff.

The following guidelines must be adhered to during the trip:

  • All names in travel party must be submitted upon close of auction.
  • One (1) carry on bag is permitted per person. No bags will be checked. Bag must fit in overhead compartment or underneath the seat in front of you (FAA Standards) (space is limited on the plane for carryon bags so please limit the size of your bags to fit in overhead).
  • The room charge is complimentary; however you will need a valid credit card for any personal incidentals.
  • Please do not request autographs or photo opportunities at any time while traveling with the team.
  • The following attire is required on the team charter:

-Sport Jacket

-Dress Shirt

-Dress Slacks

-Tie

-Dress Shoes

-No jeans or sneakers

-Please be sure to have photo identification with youstaff.

  • PUNCTUALITY IS INSISTED. TO REINFORCE, THE TEAM WILL NOT WAIT AND WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE SHOULD YOU MISS ANY TRANSPORT.
  • Please be prepared and pack for any weather conditions throughout the trip.
  • As mentioned above, this trip is all business for the team. That includes players, coaches, staff and traveling media. Be respectful of this fact and of the time that all these individuals must devote in preparation for our game.

Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the extensive work of the New York Jets Foundation. Every year, programs supported by the New York Jets touch the lives of countless young men and women in the New York tri-state area through programs that promote youth health, fitness, and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities. We strive to create new opportunities - whether by launching the first football team in an urban high school, providing additional after school instruction in an underperforming school district, or encouraging students to take advantage of a free and healthy school meal.

