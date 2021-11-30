Jets Players to Take the Field vs. Eagles With My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and Coach Saleh to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game at MetLife Stadium

Nov 30, 2021 at 04:48 PM
New York Jets players will have the chance to showcase causes important to them as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. Participating players will take the field during Week 13, wearing customized cleats that highlight their causes and organizations.

The My Cause My Cleats initiative is an opportunity for players across the NFL to wear customized cleats during Week 13 to raise awareness for the charities and foundations that they are passionate about. In addition to wearing them on Sunday, many of the cleats will be auctioned off on NFL Auction to raise money for their respective causes.

SAP, a partner of the Jets, covered the cost of the participating players cleat design and customization for this year's My Cause My Cleats campaign.For players that chose their own customizer, they donated to those players' causes of choice. SAP chose to support the Jets' My Cause My Cleats campaign because they felt the players' causes of choice aligned with the causes they value as an organization, like healthcare, social justice and military appreciation. To further support players' chosen causes, fans can vote for their favorite cleats on the Jets' Instagram and SAP will donate $5k to the top fan favorite cleats, $3k for the 2nd place winner and $1k to the 3rd place winner.

Gallery | 2021 Jets My Cause My Cleats Images

Jets Players Will Wear Special Cleats to Raise Awareness for Different Causes in the Community Against the Eagles

2021 Jets My Cause My Cleats Participants

Matt Ammendola - St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

Braxton Berrios - FitOps Foundation

Dan Brown - ASPCA

Michael Carter II - ALS Association

Blake Cashman - University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital

Jamison Crowder - National Down Syndrome Society

Tevin Coleman - Be the Match

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif - Atlantic Health System

John Franklin-Myers - Sarcoma Foundation of America

Bryce Hall - New York City Love Kitchen

Thomas Hennessy - New York City Relief

Josh Johnson - Fam 1st Family Foundation

Ty Johnson - Same Here Global

Braden Mann - The Children's Aid Society

Connor McGovern - TNT Kids Fitness and The Able Games

CJ Mosley - Atlantic Health System

Sharrod Neasman - Academy of Kings

La'Mical Perine - Organization for Autism Research

Greg Van Roten - Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation

Mike White - Special Olympics

Quinnen Williams - American Cancer Society

Quincy Williams - American Cancer Society

Jarrod Wilson - Jarrod Wilson Foundation

Zach Wilson - Goryeb Children's Hospital

Robert Saleh - Sanaa's Stars

