Jets Place T Duane Brown on Injured Reserve; Sign LB Sam Eguavoen

OL Chris Glaser Elevated from Practice Squad

Sep 23, 2023 at 04:35 PM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The Jets placed veteran T Duane Brown on injured reserve and signed LB Sam Eguavoen to the active roster. The club also elevated OL Chris Glaser for Sunday's game vs. the Patriots and signed RB Xazavian Valladay to the practice squad.

Brown a five-time Pro Bowler who was returning from shoulder surgery, started both games this season. He did not practice this week due to shoulder/hip injuries. The veteran left tackle appeared in 12 games for the Jets last season, earning the team's first Selfless Warrior award, and has started all 217 regular season games he's appeared in over 17 NFL seasons.

Eguavoen was previously elevated and active for both Jets' contests this season. He played in 17 games last season with the Dolphins predominantly on special teams – taking 34 snaps on defense and 281 on special teams. Eguavoen has played in 68 career games and has 71 tackles (42 in 2019), 4 sacks and 2 pass defenses.

On Friday, the Jets signed Glaser to the practice squad. Glaser(6-4, 306) initially signed with the Green & White last August after spending time with the Chiefs. He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022. The Green & White released Glaser during final cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad last season. He was then released Sept. 21

Valladay(6-2, 200) returns to the practice squad after being released from the P-squad on Friday. Valladay originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Texans out of Arizona State. He then joined the Steelers and had 30 rushing yards in the team's final two preseason games.

