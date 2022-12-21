Jets Partnered With QuidelOrtho and American Red Cross to Host Holiday Blood Drive

"QuidelOrtho is proud to partner with the New York Jets, the Red Cross of New Jersey and all the caring volunteers who are stepping up to keep the blood supply safe and sufficient for chronic disease treatments and emergency transfusions. As a global leader in transfusion medicine and diagnostic testing, QuidelOrtho's sponsorship of this Jets' blood drive is even more gratifying because each blood donation can save three or more lives and each QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test we provide to donors can help protect the heroes who gave from the heart today to save others. It's truly a win-win for health in the Jets' home community," Douglas Bryant, President and Chief Executive Officer of QuidelOrtho said.

The need for blood is constant, especially during the holiday weeks when blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20 percent. This is why the Jets, the American Red Cross and QuidelOrtho are encouraging local community members to shake up their holiday tradition and donate blood.

Community collaboration is at the core of the Jets partnership with QuidelOrtho, an official diagnostics partner of the New York Jets. Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics combined earlier this year to form QuidelOrtho, with an 80-year shared history of innovation. QuidelOrtho has an international footprint with one of their main facilities in the Jets' backyard - Raritan, NJ.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) unites the power of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics behind a shared mission of developing and manufacturing innovative technologies that raise the performance of diagnostic testing and create better patient outcomes across the entire healthcare continuum.

Ranked among the world's largest in vitro diagnostics (IVD) providers with more than 120 years of collective experience, we combine industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing with a global footprint in clinical labs and transfusion medicine.