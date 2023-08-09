Jets-Panthers Practice Report | Jets Defense 'Lights Out' in Carolina

Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the April's Draft, looked the part in the pocket, displaying an impressive calm. He ended practice with a two-minute drive that culminated with 3 points against the first unit. But the Jets defense won a lot of individual battles and that all started with a group up front led by DT Quinnen Williams.

"Just today I feel like we performed well," Williams said. "I feel like we took a step toward getting to the group that we want to go to. I feel like we got a long way to go, and it comes down to homing in on a detail, being consistent rushing as a group and feeding off each other and just most importantly, playing with passion and playing with love for the game."

This was also good practice for Young, who faced fellow Alabama products in the Jets' middle in Williams and LB C.J. Mosley.

"It is great from a competitor's perspective, but not so great from a quarterback's perspective," Young said about lining up against the Jets defense. "They are great players and seeing them on the other side is great. Great players and a bunch of guys that we have ton of respect for. And I think them being great, we are confident in our guys as well, so I think it just that back-and-forth. Us getting better and pushing ourselves to grow. So, us as a unit, that speaks to everyone up front and everyone in box, it is great to be able to go against great guys like that and push us, and hopefully us push them and we are both getting each other better. I think having guys that caliber, iron sharpens iron. It makes us better, so we are definitely grateful for it."

Quincy Williams, who had a crushing hit on WR Jonathan Mingo after a short reception, came away impressed with Young.