Jets-Panthers Inactives

Dec 15, 2013 at 06:50 AM

CB Antonio Cromartie (hip/concussion) is *active *for today's 4:05 game vs. the Panthers. He was listed as questionable, while everyone else on our roster was probable.

On Friday afternoon, head coach Rex Ryan said of practice squad-promoted WR Saalim Hakim, "we'll see what he can do as a kickoff returner," and it appears that we won't have to wait long with KR-RB Darius Reynaud inactive.

Carolina enters the game relatively healthy as well, though they will be without RB Jonathan Stewart (knee).

A look at who's in and who's out for #NYJvsCAR pic.twitter.com/Pq40rZkmCo — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 15, 2013

#Panthers Inactives: WR King, WR McNutt, CB Norman, RB Stewart, LB Senn, OL Bond, DE Horton. #NYJvsCAR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 15, 2013

