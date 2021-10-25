Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Finds Silver Lining in Zach Wilson Injury

Jets Circle the Wagons Around Backup QB Mike White

Oct 25, 2021 at 06:05 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

SZPL8788-saleh-wilson

It was a busy day at 1 Jets Drive. A day after a humbling loss to the Patriots, rookie QB Zach Wilson had an MRI on his right knee and it revealed a PCL sprain that is expected to sideline him for 2-to-4 weeks. Backup Mike White, who played most of the second quarter and finished Sunday's game, will now get reps with the first-team offense after running the scout team since training camp. And then late Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reported the Jets had reached agreement on a trade that would bring back Joe Flacco from Philadelphia in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Wilson sustained an injury to the PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) in his right knee when a hit by the Patriots Matthew Judon caused him to jam his foot into the turf. The injury came on a play that resulted in a 46-yard pass interference penalty against New England, setting up White's first snap from under center in the NFL, his first pass attempt, and ultimately his first TD pass when he found Corey Davis in the back of the end zone.

Now, the focus is split between the impact on Wilson's development and the plan with White, Josh Johnson, a member of the Jets' practice squad, and potentially Flacco (any trade wouldn't be final until a physical is passed).

"I don't think it's a setback," Saleh said, referring to Wilson's injury. "It's always good to be able to step away, watch a quarterback through another lens. I thought Mike did well finishing a scoring drive that Zach was a big piece of. Now he gets to rehab and catch his breath. All the other moving pieces are all dependent. We're still able to develop as an offense and Zach will still be there learning it and absorbing it. I don't think it's a setback at all.

"If you want to look for a silver lining, when you can watch the same offense that you are running for the first six weeks, run through the lens of another quarterback and just to see how he operates within the same system, I think there's a lot to be had. You can learn a lot off what other people do. It's different. He can sit and watch Tom Brady all he wants, but he's not in that system, he's not sure what's being told. But to be able to watch another quarterback go through the same system I think can help him generate more of an identity and how he operates within it."

As Saleh, befitting his positive approach, saw a silver lining on a gray day, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur explained both sides of the coin with Wilson out of action for at minimum the Jets' contests with the Bengals Sunday at MetLife Stadium and the following Thursday against the Colts in Indianapolis.

"There's nothing like playing," LaFleur said. "That's where you gain the most experience. There's nothing like it. Where you do learn the most is when the bullets are live. From the positive side to spin it, the next however many weeks he's out he can sit back and regroup. Look at the last six games, where he's done well and where he needs to progress. There's something to be said for being able to sit back not to have the weight of the world on your shoulders. For the next few weeks he gets to learn and grow and watch someone else and battle to get back as soon as possible."

Injuries are part of the game, they are expected and as running back Ty Johnson said on Monday: "It's another week and the NFL doesn't wait for anybody. No one cares. You have to put your head down, blue collar and get ready for this game upcoming [hosting visiting Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium on Sunday]."

In other injury news, the Jets are thin at linebacker and will have players in for workouts Tuesday. C.J. Mosley missed the Patriots game with a hamstring injury, Jarrad Davis (ankle) hasn't played yet plus rookie LB Jamien Sherwood is out for the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon, Quincy Williams is in the concussion protocol and Blake Cashman has to get an MRI on his groin.

Confidence in Mike White
Mike White, a fifth-round draft pick (No. 171 overall) by Dallas in 2018, finished Sunday's game 20 of 32 for 202 yards, with 1 TD pass and 2 INTs. For a guy who has played the role of the opposing quarterback at practice, seldom if ever getting reps with the first team, the coaches and his teammates are confident in his ability.

"He's a very calm man," Saleh said. "He's a great communicator, he's got great command of the huddle, he's got great command of the offense He understands progression reads and how to go through a progression, get the ball where it needs to go, understands how to slide in the pocket to throw instead of slide in the pocket to run. He doesn't panic. If you look at his series from yesterday, he did a good job. He went through his progressions, found the check downs, created explosive plays, took what the defense gave but also created an explosive to Corey Davis, and he was doing a really nice job moving the offense.

"As I said, this is about just running this offense, getting the ball where it needs to go, run the football, and move the chains when you get an opportunity. Throughout OTAs and training camp, we felt like Mike did a really nice job doing that."

In addition to White, the Jets on Monday elevated the much-traveled veteran Josh Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. On Sunday, White said that Johnson was a big help on the sideline as the Pembroke Pines, FL, native got his bearings.

Like Saleh, LaFleur expressed confidence as White could get his first NFL start, against the Bengals.

"I expect him to be the same -- our message to him is go about the process," LaFleur said. "The only difference is that he's been named the starter and will take first team reps, which he gets none of during the week, especially when you have a rookie quarterback. To get in huddle and go through cadence needs to take every rep. We have all the confidence in the world in him. He did a really good job of operating the offense in the second quarter and third quarters -- the fourth just got away from us."

Teammates Rally Around White
Mike White could be the Next Man Up for the Jets at quarterback, and on Monday several of his teammates said that they respect his talent, commitment and intelligence.

CB Bryce Hall: "It's hard when our quarterback, the guy we have to ride with, goes down. It's tough, but I think credit to Mike. I know he's more than capable of getting the job done. He's a good friend of mine, and in this league it's always the next man up mentality. He can make any throw. He's a very talented as a passer, very smart and a competitor, too. Those are some of things we see in practice that make him special as a player and why we have confidence in him."

DL Folorunso Fatukasi: "Mike is a person that is into detail, he's a team guy, a team player. A professional at what he does. Mike is always prepared. Zach is a fighter, he's a fighter who takes his job very seriously. He has exhibited some extreme professionalism and he understands the show doesn't stop just because one person is hurt."

RB Ty Johnson: "We believe 100% in Mike White, the team does. We got a guy who came in and played butt off [at New England] in simple terms throughout the game. We feel for Zach, feel for anybody who has to leave a game like that. Zach is one of those guys who put everything on the line to win the game. I feel for him. Things happen, and I'm 100% with Mike White, and I know the team is, too."

Through the Lens | Best Photos from Jets-Patriots in New England

See All of the Top Images from the Road Trip to New England in Week 7

E_SNY31959
1 / 85
E_SNY_1906
2 / 85
E_SNY_2016
3 / 85
E_SNY_2040
4 / 85
E_SNY_1961
5 / 85
E_SNY_1661
6 / 85
E_SNY_1693
7 / 85
E_SNY_1650
8 / 85
E_SNY_1646
9 / 85
E_SNY_1683
10 / 85
E_SNY_3401
11 / 85
E_SNY_3126
12 / 85
E_SNY_2953
13 / 85
E_SNY_3022
14 / 85
E_SNY_2852
15 / 85
E_SNY_4082
16 / 85
E_SNY11293
17 / 85
E_SNY11346
18 / 85
E_SNY11330
19 / 85
E_SNY_4318_1
20 / 85
E_SNY_4151
21 / 85
E_SNY_4103
22 / 85
E_SNY_4090
23 / 85
E_SNY_3420
24 / 85
E_SNY_3917
25 / 85
E_SNY_3425
26 / 85
E_SNY_3935
27 / 85
E_SNY21009
28 / 85
E_SNY32069
29 / 85
E_SNY31725
30 / 85
E_SNY32043
31 / 85
E_SNY31986
32 / 85
E_SNY32035
33 / 85
E_SNY31938
34 / 85
E_SNY31952
35 / 85
E_SNY31899
36 / 85
E_SNY31882
37 / 85
E_SNY31898
38 / 85
E_SNY20632
39 / 85
E_SNY31871
40 / 85
E_SNY31852
41 / 85
E_SNY31837
42 / 85
E_SNY31825
43 / 85
E_SNY31823
44 / 85
E_SNY31791
45 / 85
E_SNY31758
46 / 85
E_SNY31812
47 / 85
E_SNY31774
48 / 85
E_SNY31582
49 / 85
E_SNY31321
50 / 85
E_SNY31538
51 / 85
E_SNY31505
52 / 85
E_SNY30758
53 / 85
E_SNY31452
54 / 85
E_SNY31433
55 / 85
E_SNY31244
56 / 85
E_SNY31401
57 / 85
E_SNY31273
58 / 85
E_SNY31139
59 / 85
E_SNY30771
60 / 85
E_SNY30701
61 / 85
E_SNY30452
62 / 85
E_SNY30496
63 / 85
E_SNY30424
64 / 85
E_SNY30577
65 / 85
E_SNY21289
66 / 85
E_SNY21675
67 / 85
E_SNY30405
68 / 85
E_SNY21167
69 / 85
E_SNY30272
70 / 85
E_SNY21136
71 / 85
E_SNY21656
72 / 85
E_SNY21119
73 / 85
E_SNY21103
74 / 85
E_SNY20668
75 / 85
E_SNY20629
76 / 85
E_SNY21042
77 / 85
E_SNY_7039
78 / 85
E_SNY_7172
79 / 85
E_SNY_7163
80 / 85
E_SNY_7135
81 / 85
E_SNY_7108
82 / 85
E_SNY_7075
83 / 85
E_SNY_7184
84 / 85
E_SNY_7196
85 / 85
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Miss 2-4 Weeks 

Rookie Signal-Caller Sustained PCL Sprain Against the Patriots
news

Jets LB Jamien Sherwood to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

Auburn Product Appeared in Five Games His Rookie Season, Starting Four
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Loss to Patriots?

4 O-Linemen on Offense; 3 Secondary Members on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at New England
news

Jets-Patriots 3 Takeaways | Rookie QB Zach Wilson Injured in 54-13 Loss

Backup QB Mike White and WR Elijah Moore Celebrate First Pro TDs; Defense Struggles Minus LB C.J. Mosley
news

Jets Rookie QB Zach Wilson Knocked Out of Patriots Game With Right Knee Injury

Hit From Matt Judon Sends Jets Rookie QB to Locker Room
news

Robert Saleh After Jets' Loss to Patriots: 'We've Got to Be Better'

Head Coach Calls Defeat 'Embarrassing,' Says He'll 'Look Inward and Challenge Everyone to Look Inward'
news

Jets Defense Couldn't Put Out the Fires in the Loss to New England

Patriots Pounded Green & White, Minus Injured C.J. Mosley, for Big Plays Through the Air & on the Ground
news

Jets' Backup QB Mike White Made Best of a Bad Situation Against Patriots 

White Tossed a TD to Corey Davis on First Career NFL Pass
news

Jets Come Out of Bye Week for Return Engagement vs. Patriots

Marcus Maye Active, C.J. Mosley Inactive for Game, Which Features Rematch of QBs Zach Wilson, Mac Jones
news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Fast Start Needed After Bye

QB Zach Wilson Excited for Rematch; C.J. Mosley Battling Hamstring Injury
news

Notebook | Jets LB C.J. Mosley's Game Status Will 'Go Down to the Wire'

Marcus Maye, Jeff Ulbrich Zeroing In on INTs; Mike LaFleur Dug Into Self Scout
Advertising