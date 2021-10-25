Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Finds Silver Lining in Zach Wilson Injury

It was a busy day at 1 Jets Drive. A day after a humbling loss to the Patriots, rookie QB Zach Wilson had an MRI on his right knee and it revealed a PCL sprain that is expected to sideline him for 2-to-4 weeks. Backup Mike White, who played most of the second quarter and finished Sunday's game, will now get reps with the first-team offense after running the scout team since training camp. And then late Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reported the Jets had reached agreement on a trade that would bring back Joe Flacco from Philadelphia in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Wilson sustained an injury to the PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) in his right knee when a hit by the Patriots Matthew Judon caused him to jam his foot into the turf. The injury came on a play that resulted in a 46-yard pass interference penalty against New England, setting up White's first snap from under center in the NFL, his first pass attempt, and ultimately his first TD pass when he found Corey Davis in the back of the end zone.

Now, the focus is split between the impact on Wilson's development and the plan with White, Josh Johnson, a member of the Jets' practice squad, and potentially Flacco (any trade wouldn't be final until a physical is passed).

"I don't think it's a setback," Saleh said, referring to Wilson's injury. "It's always good to be able to step away, watch a quarterback through another lens. I thought Mike did well finishing a scoring drive that Zach was a big piece of. Now he gets to rehab and catch his breath. All the other moving pieces are all dependent. We're still able to develop as an offense and Zach will still be there learning it and absorbing it. I don't think it's a setback at all.

"If you want to look for a silver lining, when you can watch the same offense that you are running for the first six weeks, run through the lens of another quarterback and just to see how he operates within the same system, I think there's a lot to be had. You can learn a lot off what other people do. It's different. He can sit and watch Tom Brady all he wants, but he's not in that system, he's not sure what's being told. But to be able to watch another quarterback go through the same system I think can help him generate more of an identity and how he operates within it."

As Saleh, befitting his positive approach, saw a silver lining on a gray day, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur explained both sides of the coin with Wilson out of action for at minimum the Jets' contests with the Bengals Sunday at MetLife Stadium and the following Thursday against the Colts in Indianapolis.

"There's nothing like playing," LaFleur said. "That's where you gain the most experience. There's nothing like it. Where you do learn the most is when the bullets are live. From the positive side to spin it, the next however many weeks he's out he can sit back and regroup. Look at the last six games, where he's done well and where he needs to progress. There's something to be said for being able to sit back not to have the weight of the world on your shoulders. For the next few weeks he gets to learn and grow and watch someone else and battle to get back as soon as possible."

Injuries are part of the game, they are expected and as running back Ty Johnson said on Monday: "It's another week and the NFL doesn't wait for anybody. No one cares. You have to put your head down, blue collar and get ready for this game upcoming [hosting visiting Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium on Sunday]."