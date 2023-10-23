Notebook | Breece Hall One Year After Torn ACL: 'Worked My Tail Off and I Am Here Today'

It was 365 days ago on Monday that Jets RB Breece Hall sustained a torn ACL in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos at Empower Stadium at Mile High. Hall missed the final 11 games of his rookie season and spent the offseason rehabbing and was back in time to be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 season. A year after the injury, Hall leads the NFL with 6.5 yards per carry (min. 50 attempts) and is No. 6 in the league in rush yards (426).
The second-year tailback shared a tweet to commemorate the anniversary and reflected on his journey back when talking to the media Monday.
"I had no idea today was the day until I think one of my trainers had told me and I was like, 'Oh, that is crazy,' " Hall said. "I really wasn't even thinking about it or it hadn't crossed my mind or anything. But it has been a crazy year, ups and downs, frustrations, tears, everything. Just prayed throughout the whole process, worked my tail off and I am here today."
In Week 5, Hall set a career-high with 177 yards rushing against Denver and has brought a spark to the Jets locker room.
"I think I bring the mentality that not only helps myself but helps the guys on our team out," Hall said. "They see me walk out there and kind of have that mindset that I am the best player when I am on the field. Those guys see that, and they believe in me, they know I believe in them, and I just want to be one of those guys that just grabs everybody, turns everybody up, and makes everybody play a little bit better."
Positive Vibes Only
The Jets picked up a second consecutive win before the bye, holding the defending NFC champion Eagles to 14 points and forcing them into 4 turnovers. The victory provided the Jets locker room with positive momentum and the team returned to One Jets Drive for practice Monday prepared to ride that wave into a "road" matchup with their crosstown rival the Giants.
"Coming off a positive win last week," All-Pro DL Quinnen William said. "We were going into the bye with the mindset of the trying to get better every single day and do the necessary things that we can do to continue to have good success this year was our main focus and everybody mine. For sure, it is a great positive atmosphere, great positive leadership be we just want to keep everything going in the right direction."
After their Week 10 bye last season, the Jets stumbled and lost 7 of their last 8 games. Williams believes the team has the right leaders and playmakers this season to get the team over the hump.
"Just the mindset we have on this team, the attitude that we have, we are all willing to get better every single day," William said. "And we are willing to do the necessary things we are supposed to do to win football games, that is all the really matters."
Second Half Surges
In the second half this season, the Jets defense has allowed one touchdown and 31 total points over six games, which aided the team in three second- half comeback victories. Against the top 3 finishers in the NFL MVP voting last season – Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts –,the Jets have allowed 6 points and racked up 5 interceptions in the second half alone.
Among the reasons for the Green & White's dominant performances after the break, LB C.J. Mosley singled out the "elite" communication among the coaches – specifically defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich – and players that has allowed them to adjust later in games.
"I honestly feel like a lot of credit goes to everybody," Mosley said. "Obviously Coach Brick [Ulbrich] is trusting us. We've been trying to figure out this defense and he has put us in the right position for the last three years. It is just a product of guys doing the right things and listening."
Get behind-the-scenes with the Jets on gamedays during the first six games of the 2023 season.