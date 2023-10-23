Notebook | Breece Hall One Year After Torn ACL: 'Worked My Tail Off and I Am Here Today'

It was 365 days ago on Monday that Jets RB Breece Hall sustained a torn ACL in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos at Empower Stadium at Mile High. Hall missed the final 11 games of his rookie season and spent the offseason rehabbing and was back in time to be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 season. A year after the injury, Hall leads the NFL with 6.5 yards per carry (min. 50 attempts) and is No. 6 in the league in rush yards (426).

The second-year tailback shared a tweet to commemorate the anniversary and reflected on his journey back when talking to the media Monday.

"I had no idea today was the day until I think one of my trainers had told me and I was like, 'Oh, that is crazy,' " Hall said. "I really wasn't even thinking about it or it hadn't crossed my mind or anything. But it has been a crazy year, ups and downs, frustrations, tears, everything. Just prayed throughout the whole process, worked my tail off and I am here today."

In Week 5, Hall set a career-high with 177 yards rushing against Denver and has brought a spark to the Jets locker room.