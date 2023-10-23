Notebook | Breece Hall One Year After Torn ACL: 'Worked My Tail Off and I Am Here Today'

Jets' Defense Soars With ‘Elite’ Communication; Locker Room Riding Momentum After Win vs. Eagles

Oct 23, 2023 at 05:31 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SA104151-hall-thumb

It was 365 days ago on Monday that Jets RB Breece Hall sustained a torn ACL in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos at Empower Stadium at Mile High. Hall missed the final 11 games of his rookie season and spent the offseason rehabbing and was back in time to be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 season. A year after the injury, Hall leads the NFL with 6.5 yards per carry (min. 50 attempts) and is No. 6 in the league in rush yards (426).

The second-year tailback shared a tweet to commemorate the anniversary and reflected on his journey back when talking to the media Monday.

"I had no idea today was the day until I think one of my trainers had told me and I was like, 'Oh, that is crazy,' " Hall said. "I really wasn't even thinking about it or it hadn't crossed my mind or anything. But it has been a crazy year, ups and downs, frustrations, tears, everything. Just prayed throughout the whole process, worked my tail off and I am here today."

In Week 5, Hall set a career-high with 177 yards rushing against Denver and has brought a spark to the Jets locker room.

"I think I bring the mentality that not only helps myself but helps the guys on our team out," Hall said. "They see me walk out there and kind of have that mindset that I am the best player when I am on the field. Those guys see that, and they believe in me, they know I believe in them, and I just want to be one of those guys that just grabs everybody, turns everybody up, and makes everybody play a little bit better."

Positive Vibes Only
The Jets picked up a second consecutive win before the bye, holding the defending NFC champion Eagles to 14 points and forcing them into 4 turnovers. The victory provided the Jets locker room with positive momentum and the team returned to One Jets Drive for practice Monday prepared to ride that wave into a "road" matchup with their crosstown rival the Giants.

"Coming off a positive win last week," All-Pro DL Quinnen William said. "We were going into the bye with the mindset of the trying to get better every single day and do the necessary things that we can do to continue to have good success this year was our main focus and everybody mine. For sure, it is a great positive atmosphere, great positive leadership be we just want to keep everything going in the right direction."

After their Week 10 bye last season, the Jets stumbled and lost 7 of their last 8 games. Williams believes the team has the right leaders and playmakers this season to get the team over the hump.

"Just the mindset we have on this team, the attitude that we have, we are all willing to get better every single day," William said. "And we are willing to do the necessary things we are supposed to do to win football games, that is all the really matters."

Second Half Surges
In the second half this season, the Jets defense has allowed one touchdown and 31 total points over six games, which aided the team in three second- half comeback victories. Against the top 3 finishers in the NFL MVP voting last season – Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts –,the Jets have allowed 6 points and racked up 5 interceptions in the second half alone.

Among the reasons for the Green & White's dominant performances after the break, LB C.J. Mosley singled out the "elite" communication among the coaches – specifically defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich – and players that has allowed them to adjust later in games.

"I honestly feel like a lot of credit goes to everybody," Mosley said. "Obviously Coach Brick [Ulbrich] is trusting us. We've been trying to figure out this defense and he has put us in the right position for the last three years. It is just a product of guys doing the right things and listening."

Gallery | Top Behind-the-Scenes Images from the First Six Games of the 2023 Season

Get behind-the-scenes with the Jets on gamedays during the first six games of the 2023 season.

E_SZ2_6602-pg-thumb
1 / 54
E_SZ1_2235_1
2 / 54
E_SZ2_4226
3 / 54
E_SZ3_0174
4 / 54
E_SZ2_6901
5 / 54
SA100436
6 / 54
E_SZ2_6354
7 / 54
E_SZ2_6624
8 / 54
E_SZ2_6815
9 / 54
E_SZ3_0263_2
10 / 54
E_SZ2_5326
11 / 54
E_SZ2_6498
12 / 54
E_SZ2_4701
13 / 54
E_SZ1_2601
14 / 54
E_SZ2_4254
15 / 54
E_SZ2_4139
16 / 54
E_SZ1_9512
17 / 54
E_SZ2_4009
18 / 54
E_SZ2_4923
19 / 54
E_SZ1_9710
20 / 54
E_SZ1_9380
21 / 54
E_SZ1_9427_1
22 / 54
E_SZ1_3883
23 / 54
E_SZ1_9411
24 / 54
E_SZ1_9237
25 / 54
E_SS1_5741
26 / 54
E_SZ1_3921
27 / 54
E_SZ2_5167
28 / 54
E_SZ1_3580
29 / 54
E_SZ1_3674
30 / 54
E_SS1_9296
31 / 54
E_SZ1_3540_1
32 / 54
E_SZ1_3515
33 / 54
E_SZ1_2345
34 / 54
E_SZ1_2585
35 / 54
E_SZ1_2520
36 / 54
E_SZ1_2284
37 / 54
E_SZ1_1977
38 / 54
E_SA103899
39 / 54
E_SS1_5668
40 / 54
E_SZ1_1693
41 / 54
E_SZ1_1952
42 / 54
E_SS3_2643
43 / 54
E_SS1_9675
44 / 54
E_SS3_2796
45 / 54
E_SZ1_1746
46 / 54
E_SS1_9367
47 / 54
E_SS1_9350
48 / 54
E_SS1_9384
49 / 54
E_SS2_7359
50 / 54
E_SS1_9257
51 / 54
E_SZ1_1907
52 / 54
E_SA103316
53 / 54
E_SS1_5595
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook | Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Cleared to Play vs. Giants

Saquon Barkley the 'Engine' of Giants Offense, Garrett Wilson Says Deonta Banks has 'All the Physical Tools'
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Points to Chiefs Game as 'Turning Point'

Offense Preparing for Giants Blitz-Heavy Defense
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Friday

CBs Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Cleared to Play vs. Giants on Sunday
news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: Giants Defense Has a 'Large Menu, It's Like the Cheesecake Factory'

C Connor McGovern Will Be Face to Face with DT Dexter Lawrence: 'He's Big, He's Quick, He's Powerful'
news

Jets RB Dalvin Cook Still Determined to 'Be Ready to Explode' When Called On

Admits Frustration at Reduced Role but HC Robert Saleh Says, 'I Do Think He's Getting Better'
news

Jets-Giants Game Preview | After a Deep Breath, Time to Step on the Gas

Green & White Searching for Third Consecutive Win; Local Bragging Rights at Stake
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Thursday

WR Randall Cobb (Shoulder) Was Limited During Today's Practice
news

6 Players to Watch When Jets & Giants Meet for the 15th Time on Sunday

Breece Hall, Zach Wilson, Quinnen Williams & Sauce Gardner All Get Their Share of Green Spotlight vs. Big Blue
news

Jets Defense Focused on Getting Home for More QB Sacks

As Team Approaches 'Away' Game with Giants, John Franklin-Myers Says, 'We Have to Bring the QB Down'
news

Robert Saleh on Xavier Gipson's Jets' KR Role: 'He Took It and Ran with It'

'X', 5th in the NFL in PR Average, 10th in KR Average: 'You Come In and You Handle Business Every Day'
news

Where Are They Now: Jalin Marshall

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Ohio State
news

Jets at Giants | 3 Things to Know for Week 8

Robert Saleh Switching Things Up Post Bye; Green & White Has Favorable Matchup Up Front 
Advertising