Jets Name Matt McLees Coach of the Week





The New York Jets announced today that Matt McLees of H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square, NY has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, he will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program, and he will be presented with a plaque from the New York Jets.

In its eleventh year, the award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach McLees is in his 16th year of coaching the Carey Seahawks and holds an overall career record of 75-54-1. He has coached in the Big Four (Long Island public high school playoff system) 5 times and led the Seahawks to the 2005 National County Championship game for the first time in 27 years. McLees also serves as the dean of students at Carey in addition to being its head football coach.

Last weekend, the Seahawks defeated the Garden City Trojans 21-19 in overtime, ending Garden City's 33 game regular season unbeaten streak. This win improves their record to 4-1 and a tie for first place in the Nassau County II Conference. Carey's next contest is against the Lawrence Golden Tornadoes at home on Saturday at 2:30 PM.

Award Winners:

Week 1: Bill Broggy, Fox Lane High School, Bedford, NY

Week 2: Dan Ricci, Ossining High School, Ossining, NY

Week 3: Greg Manos, St. Joseph by-the Sea High School, Staten Island, NY

Week 4: Mike Bub, Sacred Heart High School, Yonkers, NY