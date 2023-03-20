Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | PFF 3-Round Mock Draft Has OL, EDGE in First 2 Rounds

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
Pro Football Focus - Trevor Sikkema
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"With all signs pointing to Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers on his way to New York, the Jets will need to make sure the offensive line is as good as it can be. Jones doesn't have a ton of starting experience to his name, but what he's shown has already been promising."
No. 43: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu (USC)
No. 74: S Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)
CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso
No. 13: T Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"Johnson is a super long, athletic blocker who feels very NFL-ready at the left or right tackle spot. The Jets give up their second- and third-round picks in 2023 and 2024 along with Elijah Moore in the Rodgers deal."
Pro Football Network - Ian Cummings
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"At some point, Aaron Rodgers will be the Jets' quarterback. And at some point over the next couple of years, the Jets will likely search for his successor. Across that transition period, it would be wise to have a young, ascending left tackle in the wings. Broderick Jones is a bit raw with his hand usage, but his athleticism and strength are both high-level traits."
No. 43: DT Calijah Kancey (Pitt)
"Calijah Kancey's size will take him off some teams' boards, but the Jets — who rostered Sheldon Rankins in 2022 — are a team that could value his dynamic athleticism, natural leverage, and violent disposition."
No. 74: OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota State)
"Cody Mauch can play tackle, but he fits well at guard for the Jets with his mobility and drive."
No. 112: EDGE K.J. Henry (Clemson)
No. 143: WR Jason Brownlee (Southern Miss)
No. 207: QB Max Duggan (TCU)