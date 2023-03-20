2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | PFF 3-Round Mock Draft Has OL, EDGE in First 2 Rounds

Broderick Jones, Paris Johnson Popular Picks for Green & White

Mar 20, 2023 at 08:00 AM
AP22107078247445
Brett Davis/Associated Press

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

Pro Football Focus - Trevor Sikkema
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"With all signs pointing to Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers on his way to New York, the Jets will need to make sure the offensive line is as good as it can be. Jones doesn't have a ton of starting experience to his name, but what he's shown has already been promising."

No. 43: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu (USC)
No. 74: S Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)

2023-Season-Tickets---Energy-Happens-Here---1920x1080

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso
No. 13: T Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"Johnson is a super long, athletic blocker who feels very NFL-ready at the left or right tackle spot. The Jets give up their second- and third-round picks in 2023 and 2024 along with Elijah Moore in the Rodgers deal."

Pro Football Network - Ian Cummings
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"At some point, Aaron Rodgers will be the Jets' quarterback. And at some point over the next couple of years, the Jets will likely search for his successor. Across that transition period, it would be wise to have a young, ascending left tackle in the wings. Broderick Jones is a bit raw with his hand usage, but his athleticism and strength are both high-level traits."

No. 43: DT Calijah Kancey (Pitt)
"Calijah Kancey's size will take him off some teams' boards, but the Jets — who rostered Sheldon Rankins in 2022 — are a team that could value his dynamic athleticism, natural leverage, and violent disposition."

No. 74: OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota State)
"Cody Mauch can play tackle, but he fits well at guard for the Jets with his mobility and drive."

No. 112: EDGE K.J. Henry (Clemson)
No. 143: WR Jason Brownlee (Southern Miss)
No. 207: QB Max Duggan (TCU)

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Projects Offensive Lineman at No. 13

Georgia T Broderick Jones Did Not Allow Any Sacks in 2022 Season

news

Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Which Tackle Did Mel Kiper Project to Green & White?

Oklahoma T Anton Harrison, Northwestern T Peter Skoronski, Ohio State T Paris Johnson Part of Options at No. 13 Overall

news

Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

CBS Sports Projects Alabama S Brian Branch; USA Today Projects Ohio State T Paris Johnson

news

Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | Todd McShay Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

Georgia Tackle Did Not Allow a Sack in 2022 Season; NFL.com Has Green & White Selecting a QB

news

Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | CBS Sports Projects Ohio State T Paris Johnson

Offensive Lineman Popular Pick for Green & White

news

Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Has Two First-Round Picks; NFL Draft Set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas

news

Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Trade to Select Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Popular 1st-Round Picks for Green & White Include Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner, USC WR Drake London

news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Which WR Does ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum Have Joe Douglas Selecting at No. 4?

Joe Douglas Has Picks No. 4, No. 10; Most Analysts Have Him Selecting Pass Rusher, WR or CB

news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Selecting CB, WR in Round 1

CBS Sports Has Green & White Trading with Kansas City Chiefs

news

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Selecting WR, CB

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner Popular Picks for Joe Douglas in Round 1

news

Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | Joe Douglas Selects OL, DE, WR, CB in 2-Round Projection

The Athletic, Pro Football Focus Has Joe Douglas Selecting Florida State Pass Rusher Jermaine Johnson

Advertising