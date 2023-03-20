Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | PFF 3-Round Mock Draft Has OL, EDGE in First 2 Rounds

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

No. 13: T Paris Johnson (Ohio State)

"Johnson is a super long, athletic blocker who feels very NFL-ready at the left or right tackle spot. The Jets give up their second- and third-round picks in 2023 and 2024 along with Elijah Moore in the Rodgers deal."

Pro Football Network - Ian Cummings

No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)

"At some point, Aaron Rodgers will be the Jets' quarterback. And at some point over the next couple of years, the Jets will likely search for his successor. Across that transition period, it would be wise to have a young, ascending left tackle in the wings. Broderick Jones is a bit raw with his hand usage, but his athleticism and strength are both high-level traits."

No. 43: DT Calijah Kancey (Pitt)

"Calijah Kancey's size will take him off some teams' boards, but the Jets — who rostered Sheldon Rankins in 2022 — are a team that could value his dynamic athleticism, natural leverage, and violent disposition."

No. 74: OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota State)

"Cody Mauch can play tackle, but he fits well at guard for the Jets with his mobility and drive."