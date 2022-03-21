Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | Joe Douglas Selects OL, DE, WR, CB in 2-Round Projection

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two in the Top 10 and four selections in the Top 38. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
The Athletic - Dane Brugler
No. 4: OL Evan Neal (Alabama)
The Jets have drafted an offensive lineman in the first round each of the last two seasons, and they could make it three in a row if Neal or Ekwonu are on the board here. A starter at tackle and guard in college, Neal can be the plug-and-play right guard for New York as a rookie before eventually kicking outside as the long-term right tackle.
No. 10 (via SEA): EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)
We could see the first wide receiver off the board here as the Jets continue to build around their young quarterback. But general manager Joe Douglas always has his eyes on the trenches, and Johnson is an NFL-ready edge rusher who can torment quarterbacks and shut down the run.
No. 35: WR Jahan Dotson (Penn State)
No. 38 (via CAR): CB Andrew Booth (Clemson)
NFL Network - Lance Zierlein
No. 4: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)
Hamilton didn't run a fast 40-yard dash (4.59), but the rest of his testing was great -- and his versatility and football character are off the charts. The Jets land a very good football player.
No. 10 (via SEA) - CB Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)
Sauce is a long, competitive ballhawk with press-man and Cover 3 talent to fit into a variety of schemes as a rookie starter.
Pro Football Focus - Trevor Sikkema
No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)
The Jets made an O-Line splash early in free agency, bringing in Laken Tomlinson to fill one of their guard spots. They also re-signed tackle Conor McDermott. This could pave the way for a pass-rusher here, but I have heard multiple times that they love Ekwonu — and that was with their free-agency plan in mind.
Ekwonu had a really impressive combine week — both at the podium and on the field during drills. He's in contention for the No. 1 overall pick and shouldn't get past the Jets at No. 4.
No. 10 (via SEA): EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)
With the Jets signing cornerback D.J. Reed Jr. and safety Jordan Whitehead, it feels like wide receiver or pass rusher will be the target here at No. 10. While I could see the Jets choosing to go with a wideout over some edge rushers, Johnson is not one of them. If he's on the board at 10, that feels like the pick.
The Draft Network - Keith Sanchez
No. 4: EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)
Combining his play from the season, his Senior Bowl performance, and his NFL Scouting Combine workout, there could be an argument that Jermaine Johnson is the best defensive end in this draft. Johnson is an extremely talented player with a relentless motor and that's just what this Jets defense needs. Robert Saleh is a former defensive coordinator so there should be no excuse why this defense shouldn't play significantly better this season. It starts with players like Johnson.
No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)
Second-year QB Zach Wilson needs help. Garrett Wilson was a very productive player at Ohio State and he has the versatility to play as a boundary or slot receiver. I believe that Wilson will instantly improve the production of this offense and could serve as Wilson's go-to target.