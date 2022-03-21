Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | Joe Douglas Selects OL, DE, WR, CB in 2-Round Projection

NFL Network - Lance Zierlein

No. 4: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

Hamilton didn't run a fast 40-yard dash (4.59), but the rest of his testing was great -- and his versatility and football character are off the charts. The Jets land a very good football player.

No. 10 (via SEA) - CB Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)

Sauce is a long, competitive ballhawk with press-man and Cover 3 talent to fit into a variety of schemes as a rookie starter.

Pro Football Focus - Trevor Sikkema

No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

The Jets made an O-Line splash early in free agency, bringing in Laken Tomlinson to fill one of their guard spots. They also re-signed tackle Conor McDermott. This could pave the way for a pass-rusher here, but I have heard multiple times that they love Ekwonu — and that was with their free-agency plan in mind.

Ekwonu had a really impressive combine week — both at the podium and on the field during drills. He's in contention for the No. 1 overall pick and shouldn't get past the Jets at No. 4.

No. 10 (via SEA): EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)

With the Jets signing cornerback D.J. Reed Jr. and safety Jordan Whitehead, it feels like wide receiver or pass rusher will be the target here at No. 10. While I could see the Jets choosing to go with a wideout over some edge rushers, Johnson is not one of them. If he's on the board at 10, that feels like the pick.

The Draft Network - Keith Sanchez

No. 4: EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)

Combining his play from the season, his Senior Bowl performance, and his NFL Scouting Combine workout, there could be an argument that Jermaine Johnson is the best defensive end in this draft. Johnson is an extremely talented player with a relentless motor and that's just what this Jets defense needs. Robert Saleh is a former defensive coordinator so there should be no excuse why this defense shouldn't play significantly better this season. It starts with players like Johnson.