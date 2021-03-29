2021 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Has Jets Selecting QB, LB in Round 1

CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Trading to No. 8 with Panthers, Selecting Alabama QB Mac Jones

Mar 29, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Mock-9-0-Wilson-Owusu
Associated Press

The Jets have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Mel Kiper
No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)
"I'm down to 50-50 here on the Jets keeping quarterback Sam Darnold. Free agency didn't tip off general manager Joe Douglas' plan; he went out and got much-needed receiving help with Corey Davis and Keelan Cole Sr., but this team needed weapons regardless of who is playing quarterback. We still have a ways to go until Round 1 begins, but this is the scenario in which Douglas gets a second-round pick for Darnold -- maybe from the 49ers, Broncos or Panthers, if my upcoming mock trade doesn't happen -- and the Jets move forward with a new face of their future. Wilson has a superstar ceiling."

No. 23 (via SEA): LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)
"I like what general manager Joe Douglas has done in free agency, but the Jets have to address their defense with this pick. I'd keep an eye on every position outside of defensive tackle -- Quinnen Williams is a future superstar -- and draft the best defender on the board. For me, that's Owusu-Koramoah, a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine. Yes, New York gets back C.J. Mosley, and it added Jarrad Davis in free agency, but coach Robert Saleh & Co. can find ways to get all three of them on the field. Owusu-Koramoah has some coverage traits that could make him valuable on third down. If one of the top corners drops to No. 23, the Jets should pounce."

CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson
No. 8 (projected trade with Carolina): QB Mac Jones (Alabama)
"Well, well, well. The Jets trade down six spots and still get a quarterback -- along with an extra '21 third-rounder and a '22 first-rounder. Not bad, especially since Jones, in our mind, is the quarterback most ready to play right away after only Trevor Lawrence."

No. 23 (via SEA): EDGE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)
"Rousseau opted out in 2020 and in the process saw his draft stock fall with the emergence of Ojulari, Paye and his Miami teammate Phillips. Still, Rousseau is a high-upside prospect who hasn't played the position long but will continue to improve with experience and coaching."

Pro Football Focus - Michael Renner
No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)
"Wilson's fit in Mike LaFleur's offense is seemingly too perfect. No one in the country posted a higher grade off play action last year, and it wasn't even close. Wilson's 96.5 passing grade on such passes was a far cry from the next best in the draft class — Alabama's Mac Jones at 92.9."

No. 23 (via SEA): EDGE Kwity Paye (Michigan)
"The Jets have the draft capital to swing for the fences a bit. It would be a big swing to get Paye here, but he has absurd burst and cornering ability at his size. The encouraging thing is how much he's improved every year of his career. Robert Salah gets another horse on the edge to try and replicate his success in San Francisco."

No. 34: OT Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State)
No. 66: CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse)
No. 86 (via SEA): WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC)

The Draft Network - Kyle Crabbs
No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)
"There continues to be some push for the Jets to stick with Sam Darnold, but that appears to be an opinion that won't get much traction given the dynamics of Darnold's first three seasons in New York. Zach Wilson's play in 2020 has many inspired given his creative flair for the position and the pursuit of finding the 'next' Mahomes-esque quarterback (which Wilson is not, but I digress) leads to the BYU passer coming off the board at No. 2 overall"

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Greg Newsome (Northwestern)
"New York is putting great use to their 'flexibility' to kick off a new rebuilding effort. This team will look drastically different in plenty of places besides quarterback. The signing of Carl Lawson is a win for the pass rush, but the Jets will need a lot more on the back end to compete with the Buffalo Bills' passing game and the sudden additions of speed to Miami's receiving corps in the AFC. Greg Newsome II is a physically gifted standout who should help match up with some of the dynamic players in the AFC East picture—staying healthy will be his biggest challenge based on his resume at Northwestern."

No. 34: OT Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Pegs QB, EDGE in Round 1

Edge Rusher Popular Projection at Pick No. 23
news

Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Cynthia Frelund Has Joe Douglas Selecting OT in Analytics-Based Projection

BYU QB Zach Wilson Another Common Pick at No. 2 
news

Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Pegs TE, EDGE to Green & White in Round 1 of NFL Draft

Pro Football Focus, USA Today Have Joe Douglas Adding WR with Seahawks First-Round Pick
news

Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Selecting QB, LB in Round 1

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Projects Jets Taking QB, EDGE 
news

Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | Which QB Does ESPN's Todd McShay Select for Green & White? 

GM Joe Douglas Adds to OL, CB and RB in Different Projections 
news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | Which WR Does NFL Network Have Joe Douglas Selecting in 3-Round Projection?

Green & White Trade with Panthers to No. 8, Select LSU's Ja'Marr Chase
news

Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Executing Trade in First Round

Green & White Trade with Falcons to No. 4, Select OL
news

Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | Which WR Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Select for the Green & White?

Alabama's DeVonta Smith, Clemson's Travis Etienne Popular Names for Green & White in Round 1
news

Mock Draft: How Will the Jets Address Their 3 Picks on Day 2 of NFL Draft?

Joe Douglas Has 3 Picks Friday Night After Selecting Louisville T Mekhi Becton No. 11 Overall
news

Mock Draft: Final Predictions on Who the Jets Will Select

Joe Douglas Has 8 Picks in NFL Draft, Which Begins April 23 and 8PM
news

Mock Draft: Which WR, T Do NFL Network, ESPN Have Jets Selecting at No. 11?

Alabama T Jedrick Wills, Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb Popular Choices for Green & White
Advertising