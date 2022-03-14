2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Adding Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum in Round 1

NFL Network, CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Adding Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10

Mar 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Associated Press

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two in the Top 10 and four selections in the Top 38. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Mel Kiper Jr.
No. 4: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)
I'm going to stick with Hamilton to the Jets, who were awful in the secondary in 2021 and could lose Marcus Maye in free agency. Because I know you're thinking it: No, this is not too high to take a safety. Not a safety like Hamilton, who can make a massive impact against the run and pass. He had eight career interceptions at Notre Dame and could play multiple spots along the defense at the next level. Hamilton is a versatile playmaker who will make a defense better on Day 1. The Jets still have another first-round pick to try to improve their offense.

No. 10 (via SEA): C Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)
This could be the sweet spot in the draft for Linderbaum, one of the best center prospects of the past decade. He's a plug-and-play lineman who can do everything at a high level. The Jets have to get better in front of and around quarterback Zach Wilson, who didn't have many bright spots as a rookie. Linderbaum is a step in that direction, though if wideout Drake London makes it to No. 10, he'd be a great fit.

I wouldn't be shocked if New York added another defender here, too, particularly one of the edge rushers. With four picks in the top 38, general manager Joe Douglas should put multiple selections toward a D that had trouble at every level in 2021.

NFL Network - Bucky Brooks
No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)
Adding more protection around Zach Wilson should help the Jets' young QB1 develop in 2022. With Morgan Moses' contract up, general manager Joe Douglas could opt to take the big, athletic tackle to shore up the offensive line.

No. 10 (via SEA) - WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)
Building around Zach Wilson will require the Jets to expend top picks on perimeter playmakers. Wilson is an A+ wideout with soft hands and superb route-running skills.

CBS Sports - Kyle Stackpole
No. 4: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)
Hamilton is a much different player than Jamal Adams; Jets fans need to understand that when reacting to the possibility of their team taking the jack-of-all-trades prospect out of Notre Dame. New York finished dead last in total defense a year ago, and Hamilton is a player who can boost every level of the unit.

No. 10 (vita SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)
Let's assume the Jets address their interior offensive line issues in free agency. If that's the case, they'll most likely have their pick of the litter at wide receiver. Wilson would help Zach Wilson immensely right away while alleviating pressure on New York's other young skill players (Michael Carter, Elijah Moore, etc.).

The Draft Network - Kyle Crabbs
No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)
The Jets made a prime investment into Mekhi Becton not that long ago, but that pairing hasn't necessarily built momentum in the way the team likely envisioned. As a result, the team would be wise to double down at tackle, as the development of QB Zach Wilson heavily depends on it.

No. 10 (via SEA): CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)
Gardner is, by a narrow margin, my personal top cornerback in the class. And while he didn't blow out the 40 to alleviate questions about his long speed, I would consider his run, particularly at his stature, to be sufficient. This length and disruptiveness in coverage are too good of a fit for the Jets defense to ignore at No. 10, especially after an EDGE run in the five picks between here and the first selection.

