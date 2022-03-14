Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Adding Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum in Round 1

NFL Network - Bucky Brooks

No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

Adding more protection around Zach Wilson should help the Jets' young QB1 develop in 2022. With Morgan Moses' contract up, general manager Joe Douglas could opt to take the big, athletic tackle to shore up the offensive line.

No. 10 (via SEA) - WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

Building around Zach Wilson will require the Jets to expend top picks on perimeter playmakers. Wilson is an A+ wideout with soft hands and superb route-running skills.

CBS Sports - Kyle Stackpole

No. 4: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

Hamilton is a much different player than Jamal Adams; Jets fans need to understand that when reacting to the possibility of their team taking the jack-of-all-trades prospect out of Notre Dame. New York finished dead last in total defense a year ago, and Hamilton is a player who can boost every level of the unit.

No. 10 (vita SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

Let's assume the Jets address their interior offensive line issues in free agency. If that's the case, they'll most likely have their pick of the litter at wide receiver. Wilson would help Zach Wilson immensely right away while alleviating pressure on New York's other young skill players (Michael Carter, Elijah Moore, etc.).

The Draft Network - Kyle Crabbs

No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

The Jets made a prime investment into Mekhi Becton not that long ago, but that pairing hasn't necessarily built momentum in the way the team likely envisioned. As a result, the team would be wise to double down at tackle, as the development of QB Zach Wilson heavily depends on it.