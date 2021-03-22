Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Pegs QB, EDGE in Round 1

The Jets have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Todd McShay

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"The logic here stands from my last mock draft: I expect Wilson to be the No. 2 overall pick, whether or not it is the Jets making it. Projecting this pick isn't necessarily suggesting they should or will move on from Sam Darnold, but if they do, Wilson is the obvious next move. If they don't, watch for a QB-needy team to trade up to take him here. Wilson is creative and can extend plays, he can hit the deep ball and his toughness in the pocket stands out."

No. 23 (via SEA): Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

"The Jets landed a quarterback at No. 2, so let's pivot to defense here. They need someone who can get home on the QB besides Quinnen Williams, who led the team with seven sacks in 2020. Ojulari is a pass-rush specialist of sorts, showing good speed, bend and first-step quickness. As for the lack of playmakers on offense to support Wilson, keep an eye on free agency this month and then Day 2 at the draft, where numerous high-end receivers and running backs will be available."

The Athletic - Bruce Feldman

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Wilson was the breakout star of the season, connecting on 74 percent of his passes with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. Those numbers were a dramatic improvement from his 2018 season (62 percent, 11 touchdowns, nine interceptions). The Cougars' level of competition wasn't nearly as tough in 2020 — the pandemic limited their scheduling options — and Wilson, sources close to the BYU program say, was never really healthy for very long in 2019.

"Wilson's eye-popping arm talent, the way the ball jumps out of his hand and his ability to make all sorts of off-platform throws are probably going to be too tempting for the Jets, with all new leadership, to pass up ushering in a new era. The hunch here is that just three years after using the No. 3 overall pick on Sam Darnold, the Jets go for another QB.

No. 23 (via SEA): EDGE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

"Robert Saleh still has some good options available for much-needed edge-rushing help. Paye is the freakiest D-lineman in this draft. The 6-foot-3, 272-pounder put up amazing numbers in the team's workout program, showing off jaw-dropping athleticism and clocking the second-best 3-cone time on the team at a blistering 6.37 seconds, which would have topped anyone at the 2020 combine. The former high school running back who reported to Ann Arbor at 228 pounds was a member of a state championship 4×100 meter relay team in high school."

NFL Network - Maurice Jones-Drew

No. 2: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

"The Jets take a talented, young quarterback who is a perfect fit for Mike LaFleur's system, a version of Kyle Shanahan's. Fields' athleticism and accuracy will be on full display as a Day 1 starter."

No. 23 (via SEA): RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

"This pairing makes too much sense. The best way to help a team get out of its funk is to get a running game and mobile QB. Pairing Justin Fields with an explosive rusher who breaks tackles and can take it the distance gets the Jets headed in the right direction."

CBS Sports - Emory Hunt

No. 2: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

"Fields, in my opinion, is QB1b in this class. Had he played another season at Ohio State, his resume would look a lot like Lawrence's. The Jets land a true, franchise-changing QB."