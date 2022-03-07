Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Has Joe Douglas Addressing OL, CB

Pro Football Network - Cam Mellor

No. 4: CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson)

With a slew of value picks available for the New York Jets, they focus on their top need on defense: cornerback. Andrew Booth Jr. is a lengthy CB with terrific ball skills. His ascension to the top of the cornerback class may surprise some, but his play in a variety of coverages makes him an ideal candidate for the Jets defense. Robert Saleh can put Booth out on the boundary and know he has one side locked down.

No. 10 (via SEA) - WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

Despite an ACL injury sustained in the national championship, Jameson Williams is the first receiver off the board. He's a big-play threat with an incredibly well-rounded skill set. He can high-point the football with ease and win with both his short and long speed. Williams also serves as a reliable downfield blocker, proving he's a selfless teammate.

PFF - Steve Palazzolo

No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Jets have needs all over the defensive side of the ball, but they attack the defensive line first with Thibodeaux, who lived up to his 2021 preseason hype with a 91.5 PFF pass-rush grade last year. He'll pair with the returning Carl Lawson to get the Jets' pass rush back on track after it ranked 23rd last season.

No. 10 (via SEA): CB Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)

Doubling up on defense, the Jets add one of the best corners in the draft in Gardner, a playmaker who produced at a high level in college. He's a menace at the catch point and has the length to play both man and zone coverage.

CBS Sports - Tom Fornelli

No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

It's not the most significant position of need for the Jets, but Ekwonu is my favorite offensive lineman in this class and could prove to be a foundational piece for the next decade. To have both your QB and your LT on rookie deals would be quite a luxury.