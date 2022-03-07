Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Has Joe Douglas Addressing OL, CB

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two in the Top 10 and four selections in the Top 38. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NFL.com - Daniel Jeremiah
No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)
The Jets should be very active in free agency to upgrade a porous defense. On the other side of the ball, Ekwonu would be an immediate upgrade at right tackle or right guard.
No. 10 (via SEA):
This would be a home run for the Jets. Gardner is my top-rated cornerback in the draft and he'd immediately be the team's most talented player in the secondary.
Pro Football Network - Cam Mellor
No. 4: CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson)
With a slew of value picks available for the New York Jets, they focus on their top need on defense: cornerback. Andrew Booth Jr. is a lengthy CB with terrific ball skills. His ascension to the top of the cornerback class may surprise some, but his play in a variety of coverages makes him an ideal candidate for the Jets defense. Robert Saleh can put Booth out on the boundary and know he has one side locked down.
No. 10 (via SEA) - WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)
Despite an ACL injury sustained in the national championship, Jameson Williams is the first receiver off the board. He's a big-play threat with an incredibly well-rounded skill set. He can high-point the football with ease and win with both his short and long speed. Williams also serves as a reliable downfield blocker, proving he's a selfless teammate.
PFF - Steve Palazzolo
No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux
The Jets have needs all over the defensive side of the ball, but they attack the defensive line first with Thibodeaux, who lived up to his 2021 preseason hype with a 91.5 PFF pass-rush grade last year. He'll pair with the returning Carl Lawson to get the Jets' pass rush back on track after it ranked 23rd last season.
No. 10 (via SEA): CB Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)
Doubling up on defense, the Jets add one of the best corners in the draft in Gardner, a playmaker who produced at a high level in college. He's a menace at the catch point and has the length to play both man and zone coverage.
CBS Sports - Tom Fornelli
No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)
It's not the most significant position of need for the Jets, but Ekwonu is my favorite offensive lineman in this class and could prove to be a foundational piece for the next decade. To have both your QB and your LT on rookie deals would be quite a luxury.
No. 20 (projected traded with PIT): WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)
If not for a torn ACL suffered in the national title game, I'd expect Williams to go earlier. There aren't many players in this class with the kind of game-breaking speed he has. The idea of Williams being able to freelance as Zach Wilson roams around the pocket and buys time will give defensive coordinators migraines.