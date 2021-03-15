Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Cynthia Frelund Has Joe Douglas Selecting OT in Analytics-Based Projection

The Jets have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

NFL Network - Cynthia Frelund

No. 2: OL Penei Sewell (Oregon)

"Ahead of free agency, this forecasts as the draft slot that is most likely to be traded; the Jets have many needs, and they should have no trouble finding a trade partner willing to hand them multiple picks, given that leap-frogging the Dolphins at No. 3 seems like a smart and necessary strategy for QB-needy teams. But since we are not allowing trades in this mock, we'll focus on the best choice the Jets could make at No. 2. Sewell is the player who would give the Jets the most added wins, even more than any free agent veteran offensive lineman. He's extremely young, but his improvement from 2018 to 2020 shows the top pass- and run-blocking win-share projection in the class. One note: This projection does assume linebacker C.J. Mosley is returning on defense after opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, edge rusher Kwity Paye and cornerback Caleb Farley show up here, too, based on need and fit with the coaching strategy new head man Robert Saleh's history suggests he'll implement."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Greg Newsome (Northwestern)

"Talk about a trajectory uptick -- Newsome's production and results in 2020 shot up the most from 2019 for any corner in the FBS (not just among draft-eligible players). PFF counts him as only allowing 12 catches on 34 targets for 93 yards all season."

NFL Network - Chad Reuter

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"It is unclear whether the Jets will trade former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold or build around him. If they decide to move on, Wilson is the natural choice here because of his accuracy from the pocket, overall athleticism and competitive fire."

No. 23 (via SEA): EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

"GM Joe Douglas and new head coach Robert Saleh picked their quarterback early in this scenario -- now it's time to find a pass rusher. Ojulari can get after quarterbacks with strong hands and quickness, but also plays tough against the run and moves well off the ball. He is only available for the Jets if teams in the top 20 overlook him due to his average size for the position."

No. 34: RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

No. 66: WR Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State)

No. 86: G Aaron Banks (Notre Dame)

No. 105 (after projected compensatory selections): CB Keith Taylor (Washington)

CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"The Jets are still weighing what to do with Sam Darnold, according to reports, and we've gone back and forth here -- either Zach Wilson or Penei Sewell -- but whatever happens here starts with Darnold. Wilson is coming off a spectacular 2020 season, but New York could also trade down to stockpile picks and players as part of a rebuild that includes their current franchise QB."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Tyson Campbell (Georgia)

"The Jets would love to get an offensive playmaker here, but instead, they bolster the secondary with one of our favorite CBs on the board."

No. 34: WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

No. 66: RB Michael Carter (UNC)

No. 87 (via SEA): EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo (Vanderbilt)

The Draft Network - Trevor Sikkema

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"There are still some within the Jets fan base—and around the league—who still believe in Sam Darnold. While I won't fault them for that in and of itself, I would fault them for letting that belief get in the way of picking Wilson here at No. 2. Wilson's film is a lot of fun, and it's hard not to love what he brings to the table. I believe Wilson is an upgrade over Darnold right now, and even more so as the years go on. Get Wilson, then get a pick or two back for Darnold."

No. 16 (projected trade with AZ): RB Najee Harris (Alabama)

"Here I have the Jets and Cardinals striking a deal for a few reasons. The first is that the Jets really need a feature running back. The second is that there's a chance they would have to watch their division rival Dolphins take Harris at 18 ahead of them if they didn't make a move. And the third is that the Cardinals only have five picks in the entire draft right now, and could use the extra capital."