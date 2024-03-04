Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Top Tight End to Jets with No. 10 Pick

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
ESPN – Mel Kiper
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"How far could Bowers fall? My guy Field Yates got a lot of stick for slotting him to the Seahawks at No. 16. The reality is it's tough to find an ideal spot for Bowers in the top 10 because of the depth of the quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver classes. Each of those positions is valued higher than tight end. So while I love him as a prospect -- he's No. 8 on my Big Board -- it might take a trade for him to land in the top 10.
That is... unless the Jets take him here. Think about it: Aaron Rodgers is returning, they have a void at the position and they might jump at the opportunity to add a pass-catching tight end with rare run-after-the-catch ability. There's a natural fit. And yes, New York has a bigger hole at offensive tackle, but what if it doesn't totally love its options here? I always say -- drafting strictly for need will get teams into trouble. So even with Olu Fashanu (Penn State) on the board, I'm going with a Bowers-Jets connection."
The Athletic – The Athletic NFL Staff and More
No. 10: T Joe Alt (Notre Dame)
"Three offensive tackles taken in the top 10 tells me that this is a great draft class if you need help on the offensive line. And the Jets do; injuries forced them to start 13 different OL combinations last season. Alt doesn't just look the part at 6-8 and 332 pounds. He's also extremely experienced, with 33 starts for the Irish under his belt. He can help."
NFL.com – Bucky Brooks
No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"Protecting Aaron Rodgers is a top priority. Fuaga is a bully at the point of attack."
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards
No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"The Jets should be desperate for offensive tackle help and, fortunately for them, it is a rich year for prospective talent. The buzz is that the team was enamored with Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga at the Senior Bowl, but that could be because they did not anticipate Olu Fashanu being available."
Pro Football Network – Oliver Hodgkinson
No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"If Olumuyiwa Fashanu falls to the brink of the top 10 in the 2024 NFL Draft, this is an absolute no-brainer for the New York Jets. If they're to get the best out of their investment in Aaron Rodgers, the franchise has to have offensive line upgrades this spring.
Fashanu is a technically savvy, athletically impressive, intelligently astute, ready-to-roll offensive tackle prospect."