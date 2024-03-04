Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Top Tight End to Jets with No. 10 Pick

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN – Mel Kiper

No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)

"How far could Bowers fall? My guy Field Yates got a lot of stick for slotting him to the Seahawks at No. 16. The reality is it's tough to find an ideal spot for Bowers in the top 10 because of the depth of the quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver classes. Each of those positions is valued higher than tight end. So while I love him as a prospect -- he's No. 8 on my Big Board -- it might take a trade for him to land in the top 10.

That is... unless the Jets take him here. Think about it: Aaron Rodgers is returning, they have a void at the position and they might jump at the opportunity to add a pass-catching tight end with rare run-after-the-catch ability. There's a natural fit. And yes, New York has a bigger hole at offensive tackle, but what if it doesn't totally love its options here? I always say -- drafting strictly for need will get teams into trouble. So even with Olu Fashanu (Penn State) on the board, I'm going with a Bowers-Jets connection."