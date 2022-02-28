Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | NFL.com 3-Round Mock Draft Has Projected Trade with Steelers

CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson

No. 4: OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

The Jets have to protect Zach Wilson, and this should be the mantra to begin every draft meeting the team has. Yes, this might feel like it's too high for Charles Cross, but we've regularly had him going inside the top 10 in previous mock drafts, he had a really strong showing in 2021, and he immediately upgrades New York's O-line.

No. 10 (via SEA) - WR Drake London (USC)

Will Drake London be the first WR off the board? Probably not, but he should be in consideration because he can do just about everything, from winning off the line of scrimmage to making high-point and contested catches to consistently creating separation downfield -- all things Zach Wilson lacked at times from his wide receivers corps in '21.

PFF - Austin Gayle

No. 4: CB Derek Stingley (LSU)

The Jets cornerback room is bereft of talent, and Derek Stingley Jr. is a premier cornerback prospect. New York's brass should have no issue turning the card in early if he's available at No. 4.

Stingley's true freshman season will go down as one of the most impressive campaigns in college football history. At just 18 years of age, he earned a 91.7 PFF grade and should have won the Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back in the country.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder battled injuries every season since but will do away with any lingering doubt when he reports to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine fully healthy and tests out of this world.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

This offseason, the top of the list for New York has to be equipping second-year quarterback Zach Wilson with every weapon possible to support his development. Throwing everything and the kitchen sink at offensive skill players and linemen starts with adding such players in free agency and then doubling down with a player like Wilson at No. 10 overall.

Wilson has improved every season of his career at Ohio State and caught 70-of-102 targets for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to an 84.1 PFF grade in 2021. He's a smooth route-runner with spectacular-catch ability and dynamism with and without the ball in his hands.

The Draft Network - Damian Parson

No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

Insert Ikem Ekwonu into the equation to remove the worry. Ekwonu is the most physically dominant run blocker in this class. He has made good strides in pass protection—this offers faith in consistent growth. He is an attitude-changer for an offensive line and identity.

No. 10 (via SEA): EDGE David Ojabo (Michigan)

Trench warfare can change the tide of a game. The Jets brass brought in Carl Lawson via free agency last year but he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in August. A healthy return could signal better days defensively. Nonetheless, adding another explosive edge rusher is a necessity.