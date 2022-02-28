Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | NFL.com 3-Round Mock Draft Has Projected Trade with Steelers

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two in the Top 10 and four selections in the Top 38. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NFL.com - Chad Reuter
No. 4: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)
Hamilton missed the final six games of last season due to a knee injury, but that shouldn't be an issue as long as his medical exams check out. The former Irish star's height, agility and ball skills remind me of the Bengals' Jessie Bates.
No. 20 (projected trade with PIT): WR Drake London (USC)
London's ankle injury won't dissuade teams from picking him early in the draft. Last year's second-round pick, Eljiah Moore, could do a lot of damage in the slot with the tall, agile London and a healthy Corey Davis on the outside for the Jets.
No. 29 (projected trade with MIA): EDGE Drake Jackson (USC)
Jackson's length and bend off the edge will intrigue NFL scouts, and the Jets will be looking for a pass rusher if they select Hamilton with their top pick. The trade-up costs general manager Joe Douglas the fourth-round pick his team received from the Panthers in the Sam Darnold deal.
No. 38: CB Roger McCreary (Auburn)
No. 69: G Sean Rhyan (UCLA)
No. 84 (projected trade with PIT): TE Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)
CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson
No. 4: OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State)
The Jets have to protect Zach Wilson, and this should be the mantra to begin every draft meeting the team has. Yes, this might feel like it's too high for Charles Cross, but we've regularly had him going inside the top 10 in previous mock drafts, he had a really strong showing in 2021, and he immediately upgrades New York's O-line.
No. 10 (via SEA) - WR Drake London (USC)
Will Drake London be the first WR off the board? Probably not, but he should be in consideration because he can do just about everything, from winning off the line of scrimmage to making high-point and contested catches to consistently creating separation downfield -- all things Zach Wilson lacked at times from his wide receivers corps in '21.
PFF - Austin Gayle
No. 4: CB Derek Stingley (LSU)
The Jets cornerback room is bereft of talent, and Derek Stingley Jr. is a premier cornerback prospect. New York's brass should have no issue turning the card in early if he's available at No. 4.
Stingley's true freshman season will go down as one of the most impressive campaigns in college football history. At just 18 years of age, he earned a 91.7 PFF grade and should have won the Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back in the country.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder battled injuries every season since but will do away with any lingering doubt when he reports to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine fully healthy and tests out of this world.
No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)
This offseason, the top of the list for New York has to be equipping second-year quarterback Zach Wilson with every weapon possible to support his development. Throwing everything and the kitchen sink at offensive skill players and linemen starts with adding such players in free agency and then doubling down with a player like Wilson at No. 10 overall.
Wilson has improved every season of his career at Ohio State and caught 70-of-102 targets for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to an 84.1 PFF grade in 2021. He's a smooth route-runner with spectacular-catch ability and dynamism with and without the ball in his hands.
The Draft Network - Damian Parson
No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)
Insert Ikem Ekwonu into the equation to remove the worry. Ekwonu is the most physically dominant run blocker in this class. He has made good strides in pass protection—this offers faith in consistent growth. He is an attitude-changer for an offensive line and identity.
No. 10 (via SEA): EDGE David Ojabo (Michigan)
Trench warfare can change the tide of a game. The Jets brass brought in Carl Lawson via free agency last year but he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in August. A healthy return could signal better days defensively. Nonetheless, adding another explosive edge rusher is a necessity.
David Ojabo is a long-limbed edge defender with great explosiveness. He is raw as a run defender, but starting as a subpackage specialist can benefit Robert Saleh's defense tremendously.