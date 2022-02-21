Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Has Joe Douglas Addressing O-Line, Secondary

Sports Illustrated - Kevin Hanson

No. 4: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

Given Joe Douglas's preference to build through the trenches, it's very possible Ikem Ekwonu will make it three consecutive Jets' drafts with a first-round offensive lineman. For now, though, let's operate under the premise the Jets will start George Fant at left tackle, shift Mekhi Becton to right tackle and "throw a lot of money" at a free-agent guard, as predicted last month by SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

A rangy playmaker with elite size (6' 4" and 219 pounds), Hamilton has the versatility to be used as a defensive chess piece and the coverage ability to erase top pass-catching tight ends. Hamilton had eight interceptions over three seasons in South Bend. Meanwhile, only the Raiders (six) picked off fewer passes than the Jets (seven) last season.

No. 10 (via SEA) - EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)

Later in this mock, you'll see four Georgia defenders, but is it possible that a former Bulldog will be selected before any of them? In his lone season after transferring from Georgia, Johnson led the ACC in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (17.5) and was named the conference's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year. After his stellar week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Johnson may have put himself in the top-10 mix come April.

NFL Network - Cynthia Frelund

No. 4: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)

My colleague Daniel Jeremiah likens Gardner to Antonio Cromartie, who became a four-time Pro Bowler after coming out of FSU, and the comp holds well. Change-of-direction speeds for the two corners were in the 90th percentile, while DB body control (factors in efficient change of direction when moving toward the ball) ranked in the top 89th. Gardner's pursuit speed (speed to tackle) was also a strength (top 85th percentile).

No. 10 (via SEA): OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

I realize that Mekhi Becton, the 2020 first-rounder who missed all but one game in 2021 with a knee injury, should be healthy and return to the lineup to try to take the left tackle spot back from George Fant. I also realize that Cross played on the left side at Mississippi State, and that it's not always easy to transition to the right. However, Becton and Fant both have some experience playing on the right, and this O-line needs help. My numbers show that Cross is evolving and has the opportunity to develop into a dominant pass protector. PFF's notes agree, showing that he made a major improvement in pressures allowed from 2020 (44 on 574 pass-protection snaps) to 2021 (16 on 719 snaps).

Pro Football Focus - Mike Renner

No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

Mekhi Becton and Ickey Ekwonu would present an incredibly imposing tackle duo. Ekwonu led all Power Five tackles in big-time blocks last season.