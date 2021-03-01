Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Selecting QB, LB in Round 1

The Jets have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

CBS Sports - Tom Fornelli

No. 2: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

"I don't know where Sam Darnold goes from here, but the Jets can't pass up on the chance to draft Fields. He's been the second-best QB on my board for over a year, and that's not changing. His accuracy and touch on balls gives him a better chance to succeed than any other QB in this class not named Trevor Lawrence."

No. 23 (via SEA): Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

"With their second pick of the first round, I can see new coach Robert Saleh looking to add a versatile defensive weapon to the Jets defense and Owusu-Koramoah is a very intriguing player. He's only 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, so that size will likely scare some teams off, but he's also versatile. You can use him to bring pressure from a linebacker spot, or you can allow him to serve as more of a safety and have him cover receivers. If you're unfamiliar, watch him in Notre Dame's regular-season win over Clemson. He dominated that game and gave the world a glimpse of what he could be."

NFL Network - Daniel Jeremiah

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"The Jets have a lot of options here, but I think the decision ultimately comes down to Wilson versus Sam Darnold. With a new head coach, they decide to start fresh at quarterback."

No. 23 (via SEA): EDGE Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma)

"Perkins is a very productive edge rusher who plays with physicality and tremendous effort."

Pro Football Focus - Anthony Treash

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"There is no reason to be concerned about the schedule Wilson faced in 2020 — the BYU quarterback made NFL-level throws at an incredible rate every time he stepped on the field. His combination of accuracy, arm talent and ability to make off-platform throws is truly special. Just 13.6% of Wilson's throws beyond the line of scrimmage were deemed uncatchable this past season, the lowest rate in the FBS. His passing grade on tight-window passes also led all quarterbacks, and it wasn't particularly close. Wilson earned a 90.0-plus passing grade in over half of his games in 2020, leading him to the highest single-season passing grade of the PFF College era (95.5). There will likely be a learning curve, as is the case for most rookies, but we have confidence in Wilson being a quality franchise quarterback prospect."

No. 23 (via SEA): WR Rondale Moore (Purdue)

"The Jets have entered a new era after taking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson second overall, and now they need to help him out by improving on a bleak receiving situation. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Boilermaker is one of the most impressive athletes in the draft class. Moore's speed, explosiveness and power make him dangerous in an open field. As a true freshman in 2018, Moore set a Power Five record in total broken tackles after the catch (37) that still stands to this day. There is some risk involved here, as Moore hardly played over the past two seasons (just seven games in 2019 and 2020), and we didn't really see him win consistently with his routes downfield due to Purdue's offense. Still, it's hard to ignore what he put on tape in 2018."

No. 34: EDGE Ronnie Perkins (Oklahoma)

"Perkins was the only edge defender in the FBS to record a 90.0-plus grade as both a run defender and a pass rusher in 2020. He was a constant threat all year thanks to his flexibility, explosiveness and overall athleticism. The only question is: Will he have the strength to hold up against NFL tackles? The 6-foot-3, 247-pound edge rusher may not come into the league and light it up right away, but he is worth taking a swing on."

Sports Illustrated - Zach Patraw

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"There is a lot of talk about who the next quarterback off of the board will be. There is a case for Justin Fields or Trey Lance but in this scenario, the Jets select Zach Wilson, who has shown flashes of being a complete quarterback with strong developmental traits."

No. 23 (via SEA): DL Gregory Rousseau

"Some think that Rousseau belongs in the first round, while others don't. This is a case where the Jets need to find a defensive end, whether it's one they can develop or one that is pro-ready. In this case, they reach in the first round to grab someone they can hopefully develop into the pass-rusher some think he already is."