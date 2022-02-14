Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Addressing Secondary, Offensive Line in Round 1

ESPN - Jordan Reid

No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

General manager Joe Douglas values the trenches, and the Jets need to protect their investment in quarterback Zach Wilson. Ekwonu is a physical tone-setter who could play either guard or tackle. Coach Robert Saleh has already said that 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton will have to "come in and reassert himself into the starting lineup," with George Fant competing with him to play left tackle. Ekwonu would make this team better and give it an insurance policy at either tackle spot in case Becton is unable to return to form following knee surgery.

No. 10 (via SEA) - WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

With another top-10 pick, the Jets could add a playmaker for Zach Wilson and form a Wilson-to-Wilson connection. The former Buckeye stands as my top-ranked wideout in this class, and he reminds me of Stefon Diggs as a prospect. At 6-foot and 188 pounds, Wilson has strong hands and unique body control and could give the team a go-to target who pairs well with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis.

No. 35: EDGE Myjai Sanders (Cincinnati)

The Jets' defense was historically bad in multiple categories last season, and it could use depth at every position. Getting back Carl Lawson from injury could be a big addition to its pass rush, but Sanders is the exact type of weakside defensive end who could thrive in Robert Saleh's defense. Sanders' ability to consistently generate pressure as well as being an underrated run defender could give the franchise a boost. The Jets haven't had a player record a double-digit sack season since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2015.

No. 38: TE Trey McBride (Colorado State)

With their fourth pick in the top 38, the Jets add another target for Zach Wilson in McBride, who can be a security blanket in the passing game. He has strong hands and can run any route; he's one of the best yards-after-catch tight ends in this class. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, McBride is also a serviceable blocker who can be an asset in the run game when lined up in attached sets. He could flex out wide, though, creating a mismatch for Wilson to target. In this scenario, New York ends up with a two pass-catchers, a stellar offensive lineman and an edge rusher with upside.

NFL Network - Lance Zierlein

No. 4: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

Fourth overall is an awfully high pick for a safety, but Hamilton has elite size, toughness and versatility. His style of play could have head coach Robert Saleh banging the table for him.

No. 10 (via SEA): CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)

Gardner is a long, competitive ballhawk with press-man and Cover 3 talent to fit into a variety of coverage schemes as a rookie starter.

CBS Sports - Josh Edwards

No. 4: OL Evan Neal (Alabama)

New York moves forward with two mammoth offensive tackles -- Mekhi Becton and Neal -- to protect Zach Wilson. If those are first off the bus players, then the Jets are going to be on the hook for replacing shocks in buses this season. Neal played right tackle in 2020 after Jedrick Wills Jr. was drafted in the first round. He moved over to left tackle this season after Alex Leatherwood was drafted in the first round. Neal is in a position to be taken higher than both.