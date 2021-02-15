Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | Which WR Does NFL Network Have Joe Douglas Selecting in 3-Round Projection?

The Jets have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

NFL Network - Chad Reuter

No. 8 (projected trade with Panthers): WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)

"The Jets find another weapon for Sam Darnold in Chase, a strong deep threat who will complement Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder in the team's receiving corps."

No. 23 (via SEA): RB Najee Harris (Alabama)

"Frank Gore is an all-timer, but the Jets cannot rely on the 37-year-old to be their primary ball carrier in 2021. Harris' combination of size, agility and toughness makes him the most likely running back to go in Round 1."

No. 34: EDGE Joseph Ossai (Texas)

No. 66: LB Dylan Moses (Alabama)

No. 73 (via CAR): CB Shaun Wade (Ohio State)

No. 86 (via SEA): S JaCoby Stevens (LSU)

Pro Football Network - Dalton Miller

No. 8 (projected trade with Panthers): OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

"Rashawn Slater's tape is outstanding. You can see games when Slater faced Chase Young, A.J. Epenesa, and Zack Baun. However, the narrative that he shut down Young, although accurate, is also overblown. Young did not line up across from Slater play in and play out. Yet, in the plays they did go up against one another, Slater performed well. Slater's knock seems to be his length, but he faced the long-armed, strong-handed Epenesa and performed well. The one knock that I have on him actually stems from his matchup against Baun. There were multiple occasions where he struggled to reach his mark on the edge, and his lack of length did not allow him to recover. Slater is a solid prospect, but he needs to clean up how he operates against rushers who can work both ways."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina)

"Like his father Joe, Jaycee Horn plays with an attitude that gives him an edge. Additionally, that attitude on the defensive side of the ball undoubtedly gets into the heads of opposing receivers. Horn is the prototypical size for a press-man cornerback, and he'll also bode just fine in Cover 3 looks. The mental side of the game and his propensity to close his hands on the receivers' hips and jerseys are what lands him as the fourth cornerback drafted. If he cleans up those issues, he has legitimate CB1 upside."

No. 34: RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

"Travis Etienne is about as explosive as they come. He can make plays out of the backfield and can be a down-to-down rusher."

No. 39: EDGE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

"Jayson Oweh might be the freak of all the Penn State freaks we've seen recently. He will run a mind-boggling 40-yard dash and is as explosive off the snap as they come. However, as a football player, there isn't a whole lot there. Allowing Oweh to progress slowly without irrational expectations makes New York a good situation."

NFL Network - Daniel Jeremiah

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"The draft starts at this pick. The Jets have a lot of options, but Wilson's upside would be tough to pass up."

No. 23 (via SEA): RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

"Don't get caught up in the "we can't take a running back in the first round" conversation. You need to have playmakers on offense to play winning football. Etienne would add an explosive element as both a runner and receiver."

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Wilson's ascension lands him here, in the bright lights of New York in a Kyle Shanahan-type scheme."