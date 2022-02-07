Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | Which WR Do Most Analysts Have Joe Douglas Selecting?

CBS Sports - Kyle Stackpole

No. 4: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

Thibodeaux was mostly seen as a lock to go in the top three before the season, but now there's a chance he falls with the emergence of Hutchinson and the trio of offensive tackles (Neal, Ikem Ekwonu and Charles Cross). The Jets should be ecstatic if Thibodeaux is available here, as the raw but explosive prospect would pair nicely with Carl Lawson. Plus, that duo getting after the quarterback would surely make life easier for a secondary that was one of the worst against the pass in 2021.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

Charles Cross would have made a lot of sense if Carolina had not snagged him at No. 6, but the Jets instead take the first wide receiver off the board. Wilson is arguably the most complete wideout in this class, and he'll fit in very nicely with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and others as quarterback Zach Wilson attempts to take a big step forward in Year 2.

Pro Football Focus - Sam Monson

No. 4: CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

The Jets secondary was a mess in 2021, as a collection of young but not highly-touted prospects tried to stitch together a capable pass defense. It naturally didn't result in a whole lot of success, so the Jets need to throw significant resources at the group this offseason. They will likely attack it in free agency, but grabbing Stingley would make a huge difference as well. In his college career, Stingley allowed 41.1% of passes thrown into his coverage to be caught in addition to recording a 91.7 PFF coverage grade as a freshman.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

The Jets select an offensive lineman in most mocks, but their line was actually pretty good in 2021 despite missing left tackle Mekhi Becton for almost all of it. They need to help Zach Wilson, but an impact receiver would be the biggest boost he could receive.

Wilson has always impressed during his college career, as he averaged over 3.0 yards per route run in each of his last two seasons despite Justin Fields leaving for the NFL halfway through that time.

The Draft Network - Joe Marino

No. 4: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

While the unit was undermanned and injured, the New York Jets defense was a disaster in 2021—that must sting for Robert Saleh, who is a defensive-minded head coach. Kyle Hamilton would provide an X-factor for the unit. The NFL is a matchup league and Hamilton is a matchup eraser. Staring up at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills within the division, a player like Hamilton can make an impact from a variety of alignments against the run and pass.