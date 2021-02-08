Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Executing Trade in First Round

The Jets have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

CBS Sports - Josh Edwards

No. 4 (projected trade with Falcons): OT Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

"Joe Douglas comes from an executive tree that values offensive line play. If the team is going to move forward with Sam Darnold, they need a strong supporting cast around him. Rashawn Slater could slide in at right tackle and stabilize that unit."

No. 23 (via SEA): WR Kadarius Toney (Florida)

"Between Rashawn Slater and Kadarius Toney, the Jets are finally beginning to surround Sam Darnold with talent that will either lead to his success or his demise. Toney has blistering speed in addition to refined route-running."

NFL Network - Bucky Brooks

No. 2: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

"The Jets opt for Fields over BYU's Zach Wilson in this scenario as GM Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh build a new-school offense around the former Buckeye QB's unique talents."

No. 23 (via SEA): RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

The Jets' shift to a Shanahan-style offense could make Etienne the perfect fit as a one-cut runner with home run speed and acceleration.

Sports Illustrated - Jack Despeaux

No. 2: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

"There is talk that this pick will be Zach Wilson of BYU. However, Fields is a better prospect who possesses excellent physical traits and has shown strong leadership skills. When Fields was hurt against Clemson in the college football playoffs, his toughness united his offense and rallied his team. Those are impressive intangibles that scouts saw and shouldn't be ignored. Add in his talent and traits, this is a no-brainer selection for a team in need of a quarterback."