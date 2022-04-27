Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before 2022 NFL Draft 

NFL Network - Chad Reuter

No. 4: EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia)

Walker's a nice fit in Robert Saleh's scheme, possessing the length and movement skills to play inside or outside like two defenders Saleh coached in San Francisco: Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner. There is a risk in taking a player with minimal production over multiple years (at least in terms of the stat sheet), but Georgia's defense was so talented that Jermaine Johnson (selected ninth overall in this mock) had to transfer to Florida State to get playing time. Schemes and heavy rotations can hide a prospect's potential.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

Wilson's body control, strong hands and speed would make him a welcome addition to the Jets' receiver room. A (Zach) Wilson-to-Wilson combination could pose plenty of problems for AFC East opponents going forward..

No. 35: EDGE Boye Maye (Minnesota)

No. 38 (via CAR): CB Kyler Gordon (Washington)

No. 69: G Darian Kinnard (Kentucky)

No. 111: RB Keaontay Ingram (USC)

No. 117: LB Brian Asamoah (Oklahoma)

No. 146: WR Kyle Phillips (UCLA)

No. 163: OL Chasen Hines (LSU)

CBS - Will Brinson

No. 4: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

Shocking drop here for Hutchinson given how the draft process has played out, but it's not really that unrealistic to think he falls here, or even further. He has the production, but lacks the traits NFL teams want from top draft picks, and it's possible he's more of a floor than ceiling guy. The Jets would likely be pretty thrilled to add a "safe" edge rusher they never thought they'd see in this spot.

No. 6 (projected trade with CAR): WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

The Jets stole Hutch at four and now can move up to grab Williams. New York has been in on every trade block WR, and we saw GM Joe Douglas move up to get his guy in Alijah Vera-Tucker last year. Williams can do what the Jets wanted Tyreek to do and help out Zach Wilson by providing a deep threat. The Jets aren't a 2022 playoff team, so no need for Williams to be ready ASAP, although I tend to think he will be back way earlier from his ACL injury than anyone expected. If the Jets NEED to make this move, 38 gets it done immediately. If not they can throw 69 and some other stuff at Carolina. (Scott Fitterer loves to trade down.) Seattle was a consideration here for sure.

NFL Network - Charles Davis

No. 4: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)

Head coach Robert Saleh's "All Gas, No Brake" mantra gets a new pledge member in Gardner, who did nothing but get better and better throughout his college career. Now he's poised to be the CB1 for a building defense.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Drake London (USC)

The Jets got faster on the perimeter last year with the selection of Elijah Moore out of Ole Miss (No. 34 overall). Now, they add more big-play potential with the former Trojan who knows how to operate both outside the numbers and from the slot. Zach Wilson will appreciate the wider strike zone that London provides.

PFF - Austin Gayle

No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

Stop listening to the media-driven discourse following Thibodeaux like a shadow and pay more attention to the excellent work that has been done on one of the draft's top prospects. The Ringer's Kaelen Jones has written two in-depth pieces on Thibodeaux over the last year, and Sports Illustrated writer Greg Bishop just recently published a profile on Thibodeaux's reactions to the relentless criticism.

Thibodeaux's self-confidence is wrongfully viewed as arrogance, and his interest in maximizing the value of his brand is simply intimidating to traditional NFL thinkers — not an antecedent to coachability or "love of the game" concerns. All of the effort concerns that unnamed sources have seen on tape are exaggerated. That's not to say Thibodeaux is a perfect prospect, as there are more legitimate concerns surrounding his hand usage, pass-rushing technique and ability to string moves together in a pass-rush plan that will need to be addressed at the next level for him to reach his maximum potential. However, that maximum potential is worth investing in as early as No. 1 overall and very unlikely to be available when either the two New York teams pick at No. 4 and No. 5 overall.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Drake London (USC)

London is so much more than just a big body. His ball skills and body control combine for excellent play at the catch point, and he is one of the best receivers in the class at creating yards after the catch.

NFL Network - Bucky Brooks

No. 4: EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia)

The versatile frontline defender gives Gang Green a top-notch run defender with raw pass-rush skills.