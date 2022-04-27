Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before 2022 NFL Draft 

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two in the Top 10 and four selections in the Top 38. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NBC Sports - Peter King
No. 4: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)
I know lots of people I like and trust are going Kayvon Thibodeaux here, but I'm leery. (By the way, notice the trend of the 2022 first round? "I wouldn't rule out Kayvon Thibodeaux here," 614 GMs and other football people said in the last week. I know, I know.) Jets GM Joe Douglas loves safe, and he especially loves safe when the stud (or so we thought) first-round pick of 2020, tackle Mekhi Becton, has struggled and has a major question mark over his head entering this season. Gardner might not have the feet or hips of Derek Stingley, but he has the consistent production, is highly competitive, and in a division with Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs (and Gabriel Davis), and whatever Bill Belichick has in store for the Jets, that's six games a year when a top corner will be invaluable. And the Jets don't have one.
No. 10 (via SEA): WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)
The luxury for the constantly rebuilding Jets in taking a guy coming off a Jan. 10 ACL injury is that they don't need to be in a hurry, and Williams, to many, was the draft's top wideout before the injury. So whether he plays in late October or by Dec. 1 is not a make-or-break factor in what they do. Williams will be the number one receiver Zach Wilson needs to have a chance to be a good long-term quarterback. However the receivers line up on GM Joe Douglas' board, getting one of the top three wideouts andSauce Gardner in the first round would be a win for a franchise that hasn't had enough of them.
NFL Network - Chad Reuter
No. 4: EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia)
Walker's a nice fit in Robert Saleh's scheme, possessing the length and movement skills to play inside or outside like two defenders Saleh coached in San Francisco: Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner. There is a risk in taking a player with minimal production over multiple years (at least in terms of the stat sheet), but Georgia's defense was so talented that Jermaine Johnson (selected ninth overall in this mock) had to transfer to Florida State to get playing time. Schemes and heavy rotations can hide a prospect's potential.
No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)
Wilson's body control, strong hands and speed would make him a welcome addition to the Jets' receiver room. A (Zach) Wilson-to-Wilson combination could pose plenty of problems for AFC East opponents going forward..
No. 35: EDGE Boye Maye (Minnesota)
No. 38 (via CAR): CB Kyler Gordon (Washington)
No. 69: G Darian Kinnard (Kentucky)
No. 111: RB Keaontay Ingram (USC)
No. 117: LB Brian Asamoah (Oklahoma)
No. 146: WR Kyle Phillips (UCLA)
No. 163: OL Chasen Hines (LSU)
CBS - Will Brinson
No. 4: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)
Shocking drop here for Hutchinson given how the draft process has played out, but it's not really that unrealistic to think he falls here, or even further. He has the production, but lacks the traits NFL teams want from top draft picks, and it's possible he's more of a floor than ceiling guy. The Jets would likely be pretty thrilled to add a "safe" edge rusher they never thought they'd see in this spot.
No. 6 (projected trade with CAR): WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)
The Jets stole Hutch at four and now can move up to grab Williams. New York has been in on every trade block WR, and we saw GM Joe Douglas move up to get his guy in Alijah Vera-Tucker last year. Williams can do what the Jets wanted Tyreek to do and help out Zach Wilson by providing a deep threat. The Jets aren't a 2022 playoff team, so no need for Williams to be ready ASAP, although I tend to think he will be back way earlier from his ACL injury than anyone expected. If the Jets NEED to make this move, 38 gets it done immediately. If not they can throw 69 and some other stuff at Carolina. (Scott Fitterer loves to trade down.) Seattle was a consideration here for sure.
NFL Network - Charles Davis
No. 4: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)
Head coach Robert Saleh's "All Gas, No Brake" mantra gets a new pledge member in Gardner, who did nothing but get better and better throughout his college career. Now he's poised to be the CB1 for a building defense.
No. 10 (via SEA): WR Drake London (USC)
The Jets got faster on the perimeter last year with the selection of Elijah Moore out of Ole Miss (No. 34 overall). Now, they add more big-play potential with the former Trojan who knows how to operate both outside the numbers and from the slot. Zach Wilson will appreciate the wider strike zone that London provides.
PFF - Austin Gayle
No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)
Stop listening to the media-driven discourse following Thibodeaux like a shadow and pay more attention to the excellent work that has been done on one of the draft's top prospects. The Ringer's Kaelen Jones has written two in-depth pieces on Thibodeaux over the last year, and Sports Illustrated writer Greg Bishop just recently published a profile on Thibodeaux's reactions to the relentless criticism.
Thibodeaux's self-confidence is wrongfully viewed as arrogance, and his interest in maximizing the value of his brand is simply intimidating to traditional NFL thinkers — not an antecedent to coachability or "love of the game" concerns. All of the effort concerns that unnamed sources have seen on tape are exaggerated. That's not to say Thibodeaux is a perfect prospect, as there are more legitimate concerns surrounding his hand usage, pass-rushing technique and ability to string moves together in a pass-rush plan that will need to be addressed at the next level for him to reach his maximum potential. However, that maximum potential is worth investing in as early as No. 1 overall and very unlikely to be available when either the two New York teams pick at No. 4 and No. 5 overall.
No. 10 (via SEA): WR Drake London (USC)
London is so much more than just a big body. His ball skills and body control combine for excellent play at the catch point, and he is one of the best receivers in the class at creating yards after the catch.
NFL Network - Bucky Brooks
No. 4: EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia)
The versatile frontline defender gives Gang Green a top-notch run defender with raw pass-rush skills.
No. 10 (via SEA): WR Drake London (USC)
The big-bodied pass catcher will expand the strike zone for Zach Wilson in the passing game.