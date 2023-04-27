Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before NFL Draft

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NFL Network - Daniel Jeremiah
No. 15: T Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
"My comparison for Skoronski was Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. Both guys have the ability to play inside or outside. They would play next to each other one way or another with the Jets."
ESPN - Mel Kiper
No. 15: T Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
"With Richardson off the board as a trade target for the Vikings, I'm going to stick to my original thinking for the Jets. Skoronski would make a ton of sense as a guard/tackle hybrid. I think he could be an All-Pro guard."
NFL Network - Charles Davis
No. 15: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"GM Joe Douglas gives his new signal-caller the gift of protection."
The Athletic - NFL Staff
No. 15: T Darnell Wright (Tennessee)
"This wound up being close to a worst-case scenario at No. 15. All three top offensive tackles were picked, plus other potential targets such as Smith-Njigba. There were no takers for a trade back — which is understandable because all the top QBs had already been taken, too. So I settled for the next best offensive tackle prospect, addressing arguably the biggest need the Jets have right now."
CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso
No. 15: T Darnell Wright (Tennessee)
"The nasty demeanor of the Jets under Robert Saleh makes this a nice fit for Wright. He's that type of mauler, particularly in pass pro."