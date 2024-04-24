Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | A Final Look at Who the Experts Think the Jets Will Select at No. 10

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
ESPN – Matt Miller
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"I keep hearing "pass-catcher" when reaching out to sources about the Jets. That's not what I would do when the offensive line is anchored by two 33-year-old tackles in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, but again, mock drafts are predictions. The Jets are all-in for 2024, and Bowers' middle-of-the-field ability and skills after the catch would help round out this New York passing game that currently lacks a third option behind Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams. Last season, 494 of Bowers' 714 yards came after the catch."
CBS Sports – Charles Davis
No. 10: OT Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"A top WR is in play here. The best TE in the draft, Brock Bowers, has also felt like a fit. But Jets GM Joe Douglas must do everything in his power to keep Aaron Rodgers on the field, and he might not want to count strictly on his veteran OT acquisitions (Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses) to get the job done."
Yahoo Sports – Charles McDonald & Nate Tice
No. 10: OL Troy Fautanu (Washington)
"The Jets might be playing footsy with Brock Bowers a bit here, but instead they go with Fautanu to give themselves the perfect insurance for their revamped but oft-injured offensive line. Fautanu is a technician with quick feet and could start at any offensive line spot in his career. He might have to this season if the Jets continue to have bad injury luck."
ESPN – Jordan Reid
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"It's a tough call between an offensive tackle and an offensive playmaker. New signee Tyron Smith has been injury prone over the past two seasons, leaving the door open to take an OT here. But the pressure to win next season is at an all-time high in New York, as Aaron Rodgers returns from an Achilles injury at age 40. Bowers would give him an immediate top-tier option in the passing game behind Garrett Wilson, and the Jets would love his after-the-catch ability."
The Athletic – NFL Staff
No. 10: WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)
"Pretty much the worst-case scenario happened here for the Jets. All four of the top quarterbacks, three wide receivers, Alt and Bowers were taken. It decimated the draft board and removed much of the appeal for any team that might've wanted to trade up. But the Jets will still be happy to land a receiver they rate highly — and who many around the league don't think would be a reach this high. Thomas is a dynamic playmaker and down-the-field threat who wouldn't have to step in as a No. 1 or even No. 2 receiver with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams in the fold — and also would serve as ideal insurance if Williams isn't himself coming off ACL surgery. It was tempting to take an offensive lineman such as Troy Fautanu or Taliese Fuaga, but the winds for the Jets seem to be blowing in the direction of another pass catcher for Aaron Rodgers."
Final Mock Draft Compilation: Most Popular Picks for the Jets at No. 10
|Pick Name
|Number of Mock Draft Selections to Jets
|TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
|21
|OT Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
|8
|WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
|8
|OT Troy Fautanu (Washington)
|5
|OT Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
|2
|WR Marvin Harrison (Ohio State)
|1
|OT J.C. Latham (Alabama)
|1
|WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
|1
|WR Brian Thomas (LSU)
|1
All mock drafts were published within the last 7 days
Source: NFL.com (Eric Edholm, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis, Chad Reuter, Dan Parr, Gennaro Filice), Pro Football Talk (Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Connor Rogers, Kyle Dvorchak, Eric Froton, Jac Collinsworth), ESPN (Jordan Reid, Matt Miller, Mina Kimes), Sports Illustrated (Conor Orr), The Ringer (Ben Solak, Danny Kelly), Pro Football Focus (Gordon McGuiness, Nathan Jahnke, Trevor Sikkema), The Athletic (Zack Rosenblatt, Nate Tice, Austin Mock), Yahoo Sports (Charles McDonald, Frank Schwab, Matt Harmon), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer, Brandon Schlager), CBS Sports (Pete Prisco, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, Tom Fornelli), WalterFootball, Bleacher Report, 33rd Team (Ian Valentino), New York Post (Brian Costello), Fox Sports (Colin Cowherd, Rob Rang, Nick Wright, Joel Klatt)