Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | A Final Look at Who the Experts Think the Jets Will Select at No. 10

ESPN – Jordan Reid No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia) "It's a tough call between an offensive tackle and an offensive playmaker. New signee Tyron Smith has been injury prone over the past two seasons, leaving the door open to take an OT here. But the pressure to win next season is at an all-time high in New York, as Aaron Rodgers returns from an Achilles injury at age 40. Bowers would give him an immediate top-tier option in the passing game behind Garrett Wilson, and the Jets would love his after-the-catch ability."

The Athletic – NFL Staff

No. 10: WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)

"Pretty much the worst-case scenario happened here for the Jets. All four of the top quarterbacks, three wide receivers, Alt and Bowers were taken. It decimated the draft board and removed much of the appeal for any team that might've wanted to trade up. But the Jets will still be happy to land a receiver they rate highly — and who many around the league don't think would be a reach this high. Thomas is a dynamic playmaker and down-the-field threat who wouldn't have to step in as a No. 1 or even No. 2 receiver with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams in the fold — and also would serve as ideal insurance if Williams isn't himself coming off ACL surgery. It was tempting to take an offensive lineman such as Troy Fautanu or Taliese Fuaga, but the winds for the Jets seem to be blowing in the direction of another pass catcher for Aaron Rodgers."