Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | The Athletic's Dane Brugler Projects Ohio State's Paris Johnson

ESPN - Mel Kiper and Todd McShay

No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)

"As we await the outcome of the Aaron Rodgers tug of war with the Packers, the Jets have to find a new starter at right tackle. Jones started every game at left tackle for the national champs last season, but he has the versatility to move to the right side."

No. 42 (via CLE): C Joe Tippman (Wisconsin)

"Shoring up the offensive line is key for the Jets, especially if they land Aaron Rodgers. Mel brought in Broderick Jones in the first round to give them an offensive tackle, but the interior needs work too. Tippmann is my top-ranked center, and his mobility stands out on tape."

No. 43: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern)

"Well, Todd stole my pick, but I guess it doesn't matter since they're both going to the Jets. Adebawore lit up at the combine, showing off his impressive physical traits. He has positional flexibility, even if he is likely never going to be a 10-sack-per-season player."

NFL Network - Peter Schrager

No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)

"I am not sure if Aaron Rodgers will be the Jets' quarterback by the time they are on the clock, but either way, I don't see this pick going to Green Bay. Ido see the Jets addressing the offensive line, one of the team's biggest needs after injuries riddled the unit a year ago. Teams appear to be split on whether Jones, Peter Skoronski or Paris Johnson Jr. will be the first O-lineman taken.