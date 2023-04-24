2023 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | The Athletic's Dane Brugler Projects Ohio State's Paris Johnson

Offensive Tackle Popular Pick in Round 1 for Green & White

Apr 24, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

The Athletic - Dane Brugler
No. 13: T Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)
"Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown are back in 2023 for the Jets, but both playing a full 17-game regular-season schedule seems unlikely. Johnson not only would provide immediate and playable depth at tackle, he also would give the franchise a long-term road map at the position."

No. 42 (via CLE): C Joe Tippman (Wisconsin)
No. 43: DT Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin)
No. 112: EDGE Nick Hampton (Appalachian State)
No. 143: LB Owen Pappoe (Auburn)
No. 207: WR Xavier Gipson (Stephen F. Austin)

ESPN - Mel Kiper and Todd McShay
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"As we await the outcome of the Aaron Rodgers tug of war with the Packers, the Jets have to find a new starter at right tackle. Jones started every game at left tackle for the national champs last season, but he has the versatility to move to the right side."

No. 42 (via CLE): C Joe Tippman (Wisconsin)
"Shoring up the offensive line is key for the Jets, especially if they land Aaron Rodgers. Mel brought in Broderick Jones in the first round to give them an offensive tackle, but the interior needs work too. Tippmann is my top-ranked center, and his mobility stands out on tape."

No. 43: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern)
"Well, Todd stole my pick, but I guess it doesn't matter since they're both going to the Jets. Adebawore lit up at the combine, showing off his impressive physical traits. He has positional flexibility, even if he is likely never going to be a 10-sack-per-season player."

NFL Network - Peter Schrager
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"I am not sure if Aaron Rodgers will be the Jets' quarterback by the time they are on the clock, but either way, I don't see this pick going to Green Bay. Ido see the Jets addressing the offensive line, one of the team's biggest needs after injuries riddled the unit a year ago. Teams appear to be split on whether Jones, Peter Skoronski or Paris Johnson Jr. will be the first O-lineman taken.

CBS Sports - Jonathan Jones
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"We're in the midst of a run on tackles. With cautious optimism that Mekhi Becton can get back and stay on the field, the Jets have to make sure they can protect Aaron Rodgers."

