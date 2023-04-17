Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | Mel Kiper Projects Trio of Offensive Players for Green & White in Rounds 1 & 2

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
ESPN - Mel Kiper
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"This is another pick I'm keeping the same from my previous mock draft, and we still don't know what the Jets will have to give up in their eventual trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Surely we'll know before the draft begins, right? Jones could play on the right or left side in the NFL -- he was nearly flawless for the Bulldogs last season. When the Bucs added Tom Brady in March 2020, they picked plug-and-play tackle Tristan Wirfs at No. 13 overall the following month, filling a void. That move helped get them a Super Bowl title in Wirfs' rookie season. That's New York's best-case scenario here -- assuming the Rodgers deal gets done with Green Bay."
No. 42 (via CLE): TE Luke Musgrave (Oregon State)
"On paper, the Jets have several potential tight end contributors on their roster, led by Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert. I just don't see much upside in the pass game there. Musgrave is a toolsy, 6-6 tight end with great hands. He played just two games last season because of a knee injury, but he was starting to show his potential as a pass-catcher. If Aaron Rodgers finally ends up with the Jets, he'll love throwing passes to Musgrave."
No. 43: C Joe Tippman (Wisconsin)
"Tippman and John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota) are two starting-caliber centers likely to be drafted in Round 2. The Jets can't go wrong with either one here. Tippman, who started 23 games in college, has excellent range as a run blocker and can move his feet well in pass protection. He would have a great chance to start over veteran Wes Schweitzer in New York."
The Draft Network - Jack McKessy
No. 13: T Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
"The Jets proved last year they are a quarterback away from real contention, and they appear set to bring in Aaron Rodgers this offseason. If they still hold this pick after the trade is finalized, they'll need to help him out up front with improvements on the offensive line. Mekhi Becton will return and likely slide in at left tackle, but the Jets could use an upgrade at left guard after Laken Tomlinson's struggles in 2022. Peter Skoronski is the most fundamentally sound offensive tackle prospect in the class and could compete for the left tackle spot in camp with Becton flipping to the right side. If Skoronski's short arm length proves to be an issue, he can kick inside and be an upgrade at left guard."
No. 42 (via CLE): S Brian Branch (Alabama)
"Adding the top safety in the class to a secondary that already includes an excellent cornerback duo of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed should be plenty enticing for the Jets."
No. 43: C John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)
"With back-to-back picks in the second round, New York has the freedom to continue building up their offensive line in front of (probably) Aaron Rodgers after adding Skoronski in the first. John Michael Schmitz is the best center in the class and has the positional versatility to play elsewhere if needed."
NFL Network - Rhett Lewis
No. 13: T Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"Love that Mekhi Becton looks to be in great shape on his road to recovery, but the Jets need some insurance based on how many different O-line combos they had to work with last year. Johnson also started at guard in Columbus before excelling on the blind side this past season, which could give New York some flexibility up front."