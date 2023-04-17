Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | Mel Kiper Projects Trio of Offensive Players for Green & White in Rounds 1 & 2

The Draft Network - Jack McKessy

No. 13: T Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

"The Jets proved last year they are a quarterback away from real contention, and they appear set to bring in Aaron Rodgers this offseason. If they still hold this pick after the trade is finalized, they'll need to help him out up front with improvements on the offensive line. Mekhi Becton will return and likely slide in at left tackle, but the Jets could use an upgrade at left guard after Laken Tomlinson's struggles in 2022. Peter Skoronski is the most fundamentally sound offensive tackle prospect in the class and could compete for the left tackle spot in camp with Becton flipping to the right side. If Skoronski's short arm length proves to be an issue, he can kick inside and be an upgrade at left guard."

No. 42 (via CLE): S Brian Branch (Alabama)

"Adding the top safety in the class to a secondary that already includes an excellent cornerback duo of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed should be plenty enticing for the Jets."

No. 43: C John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

"With back-to-back picks in the second round, New York has the freedom to continue building up their offensive line in front of (probably) Aaron Rodgers after adding Skoronski in the first. John Michael Schmitz is the best center in the class and has the positional versatility to play elsewhere if needed."