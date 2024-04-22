Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd Selects Washington WR Rome Odunze for Jets

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
FOX Sports - Colin Cowherd
No. 10: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
"He's very mature. Ready to play. You get no ego with the kid. He's just a terrific player. I watched him play live. I saw him play 15 times. I just think he's a grownup. Good routes. A little Davante Adams. This kid is all football. No nonsense. Generally speaking, Aaron Rodgers and [Tom] Brady don't love young receivers. But this kid is like an old 23 … he's going to walk in and be … a real pro. And that's what the Jets need."
NFL.com – Peter Schrager
No. 10:TE Brock Bowers
"This is a special prospect. In fact, I've been told by multiple general managers that I'm not high enough on Bowers and that his ability after the catch sets him apart from just about every tight end prospect since Kyle Pitts. Excellent player, a winner and another weapon for Aaron Rodgers to exploit -- this pairing does indeed make a ton of sense."
The Athletic – Austin Mock
No. 5: WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
***Projected trade with LAC***
"Brock Bowers to the Jets at 10 is a popular pick, but why take a risk on a tight end prospect when you can trade up for a dynamic wide receiver? Aaron Rodgers will need assets, and he is in win-now mode at this point in his career. I'm going full-send to maximize this window while I have it."
CBS Sports – Tom Fornelli
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"Bowers is a tough evaluation for me. Historically, tight ends taken in the first round haven't had a high hit rate. I certainly understand the appeal of Bowers, however, as he brings a lot to a team's passing attack as a big-bodied target with after-the-catch ability."
NFL.com – Dan Parr
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"The Jets put themselves in position to take the best player available with their moves to address the offensive line earlier this offseason. Bowers can be the Robin to Garrett Wilson's Batman in Gotham."