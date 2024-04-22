Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd Selects Washington WR Rome Odunze for Jets

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

FOX Sports - Colin Cowherd

No. 10: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

"He's very mature. Ready to play. You get no ego with the kid. He's just a terrific player. I watched him play live. I saw him play 15 times. I just think he's a grownup. Good routes. A little Davante Adams. This kid is all football. No nonsense. Generally speaking, Aaron Rodgers and [Tom] Brady don't love young receivers. But this kid is like an old 23 … he's going to walk in and be … a real pro. And that's what the Jets need."

NFL.com – Peter Schrager

No. 10:TE Brock Bowers

"This is a special prospect. In fact, I've been told by multiple general managers that I'm not high enough on Bowers and that his ability after the catch sets him apart from just about every tight end prospect since Kyle Pitts. Excellent player, a winner and another weapon for Aaron Rodgers to exploit -- this pairing does indeed make a ton of sense."