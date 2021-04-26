Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | Former GM Mike Tannenbaum Has Joe Douglas Selecting LB at No. 23

The Jets have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Mike Tannenbaum

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Any doubt that the Jets were going this route has now been put to bed, as the Jets traded Sam Darnold to Carolina. The near certainty of the first pick is perhaps now matched by the near certainty of the second. Wilson has great arm strength and an ability to make things happen outside the pocket, even though his pre-2020 production, injury history and weaker strength of competition at BYU are all things to consider. In the end, Darnold just wasn't consistent enough for the Jets to pass up Wilson.

One thing to know: Wilson's 73.5% completion rate in 2020 ranks seventh in college football history."

No. 23 (via SEA): LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

"This pick came down to three players for me: Collins, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame) and Travis Etienne (Clemson). If the Jets went running back, Etienne fits that new offensive scheme the best, but it's just too early for me to do that -- especially for a team that won two games last year and has a lot of needs. And while I like Owusu-Koramoah's game, Collins' size, length and better pass-rushing traits -- Owusu-Koramoah is more of an off-the-ball linebacker type -- ultimately tipped it in his favor. New York doesn't have a versatile front-seven player like Collins who can generate pressure.

One thing to know: Collins was the only FBS player with at least four sacks and four interceptions last season. And he was one of six FBS players with multiple defensive TDs."

The Athletic - Dane Brugler

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Since my first mock draft back in November, Wilson has been the projected No. 2 pick and nothing has happened to change that belief. The first two picks are locked in."

No. 23 (via SEA): EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

"The Jets upgraded the pass rush with Carl Lawson in free agency, but there is still work to do. At only 20 years old, Ojulari led the SEC in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles due to his get-off, length and instincts. And it is clear he has yet to play his best football."

No. 34: CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State)

"Jets fans won't forget the original Asante Samuel and his impact for the Patriots 15 years ago. So the idea of his son becoming a key starter for the Jets has to be appealing."

No. 66: OT Brady Christensen (BYU)

No. 86 (via SEA): RB Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)

No. 107: OG/C Robert Hainsey (Notre Dame)

No. 146: S James Wiggins (Cincinnati)

No. 154 (via NYG): FB/HB Ben Mason (Michigan)

"As the Jets overhaul the offense, a versatile weapon like Mason could fill the Kyle Juszczyk role that Kyle Shanahan has leaned on in San Francisco.

No. 186: LB Isaiah McDuffie (Boston College)

No. 226 (via CAR): WR Dax Milne (BYU)

"Assuming Wilson is the pick at No. 2 overall, we can also pencil in Milne (his favorite target) to the Jets at some point in the later rounds, right?"

ESPN - Mel Kiper and Todd McShay

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"If there was any doubt that the Jets were going with a QB at No. 2 overall, it vanished when they dealt Sam Darnold earlier this month. Wilson has a ton of upside as a guy New York can build around."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

"I thought about defensive end Kwity Paye here, but Newsome could be the Jets' top corner on Day 1. New coach Robert Saleh will love Newsome's ability to turn and run against even the fastest wideouts."

No. 34: EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

"New York had problems getting to the QB last year, and Ojulari is elite in that area. He'll be a very good situational edge rusher and can help cover underneath."

No. 66: OL Jackson Carman (Clemson)

"We have to keep Zach Wilson upright, and Carman has size, mobility and versatility. He could provide depth at right tackle or move inside to guard."

No. 86 (via SEA): G Wyatt Davis (Ohio State)

"The running back pool has thinned out, though Ohio State's Trey Sermon and North Carolina's Michael Carter peaked my interested here. But Davis is a plug-and-play guard who is dominant in pass protection, and right now, the Jets need everything they can get there."

NFL Network - Peter Schrager

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"The intrigue in this one has lost much of its luster, as just about everyone in my phone agrees it's been Wilson for quite some time -- and that was only further cemented when the Jets traded Sam Darnold earlier this month. Wilson could become a huge star in New York City. We've heard it before, of course."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Caleb Farley (VT)

"The only thing holding Farley back from being a top-15 pick is concern about his back. The early word from the medical staffs around the league with whom I've spoken is that there's an assumption it'll be OK. Other than the back, there are few holes in Farley's draft profile. Great person, perhaps an even better player."

Pro Football Focus - Steve Palazzolo

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"With a new regime and in a prime position to draft another signal-caller, moving from Sam Darnold to Wilson is the right move for the Jets. Wilson was lights out last season, posting a PFF passing grade of 95.5, the best of the PFF era.

"Wilson ranked second in the draft class in big-time throw percentage and first in avoiding turnover-worthy plays, and he possesses the coveted ability to create plays both within and outside the structure of the offense. Wilson's development will depend on the Jets doing a better job of building an offensive ecosystem, but they're already off to a good start with a solid free agency period this offseason."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Caleb Farley (VT)

"Farley comes with injury concerns of his own, but teams like the Jets would be wise to use their extra draft capital to try to hit a home run. Farley is a top-10-caliber player with back issues, and when healthy, he has one of the best cornerback skill sets to come out in a few years. His size, length and burst show up on film, all leading to his ranking first in coverage grade, coverage grade when targeted in single coverage and coverage grade at outside CB in his last full season in 2019.