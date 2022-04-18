Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Trade to Select Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two in the Top 10 and four selections in the Top 38. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Mel Kiper

No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

I'm not buying a Thibodeaux drop. He might be the most talented prospect in this class. The Jets have to add some juice to their pass rush, and this is the spot to do it. It's also not out of the question that they take a receiver here -- Drake London or Garrett Wilson? -- because their top guy might be off the board by the time they pick at No. 10.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Drake London (USC)

If the Jets can pull this off -- a top-tier receiver here and a high-upside edge rusher at No. 4 -- shouldn't they be considered one of the most improved teams of the offseason? I like what they've done, and they haven't had to break the bank. Of course, that doesn't mean they're going to be AFC East contenders just yet. London is a 6-foot-4 target who will dominate in the red zone and pull down 50-50 balls to boost Zach Wilson's completion percentage.

No. 31 (projected trade with CIN): OL Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

Could Linderbaum be the Jets' new Nick Mangold? They took Mangold at pick No. 29 in 2006 and have been trying to fill that void at center since he left the team after the 2016 season. Some NFL teams are put off by Linderbaum's short arms, but just watch the tape. He has the physical traits to be an All-Pro and is exceptional as both a run and pass blocker. He's exactly what the Jets need, and this is tremendous value.