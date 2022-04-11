Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Which WR Does ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum Have Joe Douglas Selecting at No. 4?

MMQB - Kevin Hanson

No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

The Jets met with Thibodeaux at the combine, and the former top high school recruit felt that meeting went really well. At the combine, he showed an impressive combination of speed (4.58 40-yard dash) and strength (position-high 27 bench press reps). With an ideal frame, explosive first-step quickness and closing burst, double-digit sacks should become the norm for Thibodeaux relatively early in his NFL career.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

The Jets missed out on Chandler Jones in free agency, and a Tyreek Hill trade was "almost a done deal" before the receiver instead went to the Dolphins. By selecting Thibodeaux and Garrett Wilson in this mock, they address both needs with their first two picks. Wilson is my top-ranked wide receiver prospect, has outstanding body control and is dynamic after the catch. The former Buckeye ran a (slightly) faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.38) in Indianapolis and posted a 70/1,058/12 line in 2021.

Bleacher Report

No. 4: OL Evan Neal (Alabama)

The New York Jets aren't done building their offensive front even after using first-round picks on Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker in back-to-back drafts and then spending big on Laken Tomlinson in free agency.

Concerns about Becton's injury history and commitment continue to linger, though the team views him as one of its starting offensive tackles.

Alabama's Evan Neal is in the conversation for the first overall pick, which makes him as excellent value at this juncture.

"Neal's addition would give the team arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft, insurance for Becton's availability and a player with proven versatility at both tackle spots," Thorn said. "Neal has prototypical size (6'7½", 337 lbs) with very good play speed and smooth footwork and brings power in the run game.

"The 21-year-old consensus All-American is also a three-year starter and battle-tested in the SEC at three different positions. Neal's presence would give the Jets a top-15 line on paper with the talent in place to rise as a unit over time while providing quarterback Zach Wilson with the infrastructure to make plays."

Just the thought of the massive Becton and Neal serving as a twin set of offensive tackles should send shivers down defenders' spines.

No. 10 (via SEA): EDGE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

The New York Jets have invested plenty into their pass rush. Carl Lawson signed a massive free-agent deal last offseason, and John Franklin-Myers inked a contract extension.

So what? Those previous expenditures shouldn't prevent the organization from boosting its ability to disrupt offenses. Besides, Lawson is returning from a torn Achilles tendon, and the unit lacks rotational pieces.

Purdue's George Karlaftis brings a different skill set compared to what's already on the roster.

"Karlaftis is the kind of presence the Jets need opposite Carl Lawson," Klassen said. "At 6'4" and 266 pounds, the first-team All-Big Ten performer brings a ton of explosive potential and strength off the edge. He flies off the ball for a guy his size and consistently overwhelms blockers in both phases of the game.

"Moreover, Karlaftis has a handful of crafty ways to win with his hands and keep offensive tackles uneasy on pass-rushing reps. Though Karlaftis is not the bendiest prospect, he checks enough boxes elsewhere to be a high-quality NFL starter."

With Karlaftis, Lawson, Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins and Quinnen Williams, the Jets should be able to hound opposing quarterbacks.

NFL Network - Cynthia Frelund

No. 4: CB Ahmad "Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)

New mock, same pick. And yes, even with the secondary additions of corner D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead in free agency.